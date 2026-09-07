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Why was Karen Huger missing from ‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’? Everything to know after her release from prison

‘RHOP’ cast members reflected on iconic Karen Huger moments from the show’s previous seasons amid her absence.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘RHOP’ Season 10 Episode 17 featuring Karen Huger reuniting with her family after her release from the prison (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHOP’ Season 10 Episode 17 featuring Karen Huger reuniting with her family after her release from the prison (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Fans who have been wondering about Karen Huger and why she has missed the ‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’ Bravo housewives have the answer. The recently premiered ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ featured various housewives from various housewives shows. However, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) cast members paid a “homage” to Karen Hugen amid her absence. Fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant shared that the OG housewives missed the “Alter Ego” party because she had just recently gotten out of prison. ‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’ Episode 5 saw Gizelle sharing, “I talked to Karen, and she said she wants to baby step her way back into, like, all things Housewives.” It was after Robyn Dixon inquired whether anyone knew why the “Grande Dame” had not been part of the trip to Atlanta.

'RHOP' star Karen Huger steals Wendy Osefo's business idea (YouTube/@bravo)
'RHOP' star Karen Huger steals Wendy Osefo's business idea (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Fellow housewife, Stacey Rusch, also noted that since Karen had “just got home,” she was not there. Listening to that, Gizelle added, “I respect it. She’s still (a) Season 1 OG.” Viewers also witnessed the cast members reflecting on Karen’s iconic ‘RHOP’ moments. Robyn Dixon from ‘RHOP’ talked about the infamous “wig shift” incident, which Candiace Bassett agreed was her “favorite moment of all time.” They also talked about the show’s “Pizzagate” incident featured in Season 3. It included Candiace, Robyn, and Gizelle. At the time, the three discussed Karen’s whereabouts and where she was living.

'RHOP' costars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby created GnA (Bravotv)
A still from 'RHOP' featuring Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby (Image Source: @Bravo)

For the fans who might not remember, Karen served six months in jail for a DUI conviction in 2025. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Bravo star was released from prison in September 2025. She also filmed the reunion with her husband, Ray Huger, and daughter, Raywin Huger. A week later, she appeared for an interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, set in her home. During their conversation, she reflected on her March 2024 arrest and how she spent time behind bars. “I have been through hell and back,” she recalled. Notably, the ‘RHOP’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 was filmed on January 8, 2026. She also reflected on that time and shared more details.

​On November 18, 2025, she also shared a post via Instagram where she wrote, “I’m uplifted beyond words reflecting on the overwhelming love from my family and all of the RHOP fans. Last night, Andy and the entire WWHL team welcomed me with such warmth and respect. My deepest appreciation to the remarkable crew behind the scenes for their kindness, care, and support.” For the fans wondering, Karen will be part of ‘RHOP’ Season 11. Along with her, fans will witness Gizelle, Stacey, Ashley Boalch Darby, Wendy Osefo, Tia Glover, and Robyn as “friend.”

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