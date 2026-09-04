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Why did Alix Earle and Alex Cooper fall out? ‘Earle Meets World’ finale explains

Alix Earle discusses her split from former mentor Alex Cooper in her latest Netflix show 'Earle Meets World.'
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Alix Earle (R) reveals why her relationship with former mentor Alex Cooper (L) fell apart in the ‘Earle Meets World’ finale (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @alexandracooper; (R) Netflix Tudum)
Alix Earle (R) reveals why her relationship with former mentor Alex Cooper (L) fell apart in the ‘Earle Meets World’ finale (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @alexandracooper; (R) Netflix Tudum)

Alix Earle has offered her most detailed account of why her relationship with Alex Cooper fell apart. In the finale of Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’, Earle traces the split back to problems with Cooper’s Unwell Network and a loss of trust between the former business partners. She says she stayed silent for months because she feared how Cooper might respond. “I stayed quiet for so long because I am scared of Alex Cooper,” Earle explains.

Earle joined the Unwell Network with her ‘Hot Mess’ podcast in 2023 after viewing Cooper as her “idol.” However, she claims the partnership did not provide the production support she had expected. Her father and manager, Thomas “TJ” Earle, alleges that the company offered her a camera and expected her to produce the show herself. Earle says she still renewed her contract because she felt “pressured,” only to be told that she needed to hire her own production team.

(L-R) Thomas
(L-R) Thomas "TJ" Earle, his daughter, Alix Earle, and wife, Ashley Alexandra Dupre, at Alix's University of Miami graduation celebration in 2023. (Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo)

According to Earle, communication with the company also began to break down. “They didn’t invite me to events, they didn’t talk to me, they didn’t come up to meetings anymore,” she says in the series. She questioned why she was paying the company when she was unhappy with the arrangement and receiving no support. Earle further claims that she learned through media reports in February 2025 that ‘Hot Mess’ was no longer part of Unwell.

The Netflix series also revisits Earle’s 2023 appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’, during which she discussed her father’s affair and its effect on her family. Earle says she initially believed sharing the experience would help her, but later felt that it had reopened old wounds. Her stepmother, Ashley Dupré, stopped speaking to her for months after the episode. “I thought I was doing something so good, but I did something so hurtful,” Earle says.

Alex Cooper performs during
Alex Cooper performs during "The Unwell Tour" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

The dispute resurfaced publicly on April 13 when Cooper posted a TikTok urging Earle to address their apparent tension and noted that she had not signed a nondisclosure agreement. Earle says she believed Cooper was attempting to draw her into an online argument. Instead of responding publicly, she wrote a message that she never sent.

In the finale, Earle reads that message to her family and accuses Cooper of being “manipulative and toxic.” She also alleges that Cooper chose “money over morals,” made “false promises” and took advantage of her in an industry she was still learning to navigate. Earle ultimately decides against sending the message, but uses the series to place her account on record. Cooper has not responded to the allegations Earle makes in ‘Earle Meets World.’

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