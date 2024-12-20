‘RHOP’ star Karen Huger under fire over DUI scandal

Karen Huger was found guilty of driving under the influence after being arrested in Maryland

'RHOP' star Karen Huger is facing serious repercussions following her recent DUI and DWI convictions stemming from a March incident. In leaked body cam footage from her police interrogation, recorded after the guilty verdict, the reality star appeared intoxicated and declined to take responsibility for her actions during the questioning. The footage, which also showed her wrecked Maserati and a tense conversation with her husband, Ray Huger, has sparked public outrage.

While Bravo has a history of ignoring controversy to keep the drama going, many are calling for Karen's firing, arguing that she has never taken responsibility for her actions and therefore should not be allowed to continue as a reality star. With her conviction of guilt, the leaked footage, and her attitude toward the situation, some believe Bravo needs to take a hard stance and either suspend or fire Karen.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, "If she doesn’t own her shit during the reunion and get her shit together as a result of all of this, yeah she probably should be fired." Another fan added, "I think that anyone who was on trial facing jail time should be fired." "Of course she should be fired," added another.

What are the charges Karen Huger has been found guilty of?

Karen Huger pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after she was arrested in Maryland. The charges were filed following an incident in which police pulled her over for erratic driving. During the traffic stop, police suspected Karen Huger was impaired and administered a field sobriety test, which she failed.

Among the charges were counts of DUI for being under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving due to her erratic behavior behind the wheel. Additionally, body cam footage released from the incident showed Karen in a state of confusion and struggle, which added to the controversy.

RHOP's Karen Huger was convicted of DUI (Instagram/@officialkarenhuger)

Bodycam footage reveals Karen Huger talking to officers the night of the crash

The bodycam footage from Karen Huger's arrest the night of the crash revealed a dramatic interaction with police. In the footage, Karen can be seen slurring her words, struggling to keep her balance, and appearing confused about what was going on. At one point, Karen can be seen arguing with the officers about why she was pulled over. Her speech is disjointed and difficult to understand.



She became defensive when asked to take a sobriety test, repeatedly insisting that she was not intoxicated. However, the officers explained that her driving behavior, including swerving and failing to stop at a red light, had raised their suspicion.