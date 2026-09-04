Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 Week 8 results revealed

After an unexpected medieval-themed elimination sent Haley Thogmartin home, Rick, Taylor, and Lala competed in the BB BlockBuster challenge

Fans earlier witnessed Haley Thogmartin’s eviction during the medieval-themed twist in Week 8. Since then, everyone has been eager to know how the game will progress. After Haley left the show, Drew Campbell won Head of Household (HOH) and took the reins of the BB house. He nominated Taylor Brown, Yash Patel, and LaTrice Verrett (aka Lala) for the upcoming elimination. However, one of the three nominated housemates still had a chance to save themselves by winning the Power of Veto.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Yash (Image Source: CBS)

Yash won the POV, and as a result, the HOH had to find a replacement nominee. During the discussion, ‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens put himself forward. Later in the episode, viewers watched the BB BlockBuster challenge unfold as Rick, Taylor, and Lala fought for a place in the competition. The three were tasked with finding balls of their assigned color and throwing them into their assigned tubes. The player who filled their tube with the most balls first would be safe from eviction.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Lala, Taylor, and Rick during BB Block Buster Challenge (Image Source: CBS)

Rick won the BB BlockBuster and saved himself from elimination. So, during the live voting, the remaining housemates had to choose between Taylor and Lala. ‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves invited each housemate to the Diary Room to cast their vote. Housemates including Yash, Devens, Dee, and Barrett voted to eliminate Lala, while Angela and Melody voted to evict Taylor from the BB house. With a 4-2 vote, Lala was eliminated from the competition and became the ninth housemate to exit the house.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Lala with the host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: CBS)

After the latest Week 8 eviction, Lala walked up to the stage and met the host, whom she described as a “sister from another mister.” Notably, she also became the first jury member of the season. So, she will be one of the cast members who will have a say during the finale. Soon, a new HOH will be appointed in the house after another exciting competition. Fans can stream the latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode on CBS and Paramount+.