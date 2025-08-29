Controversial ‘RHOBH’ star makes surprise cameo in 'RHOP' as Bravo drops dramatic season 10 trailer

With a perfect blend of sass and drama, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' is all set to make a comeback with Season 10 on Sunday, October 5. Part of the famous 'Real Housewives' franchise, the reality show is no stranger to dramatic and over-the-top moments, and the latest trailer exactly showcases that. The trailer also gives a nod to Karen Huger and features a surprising cameo of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 'RHOP' Season 10 trailer opens with Gizelle Bryant writing a letter to Huger, who is currently in jail. Bryant says, "Dear Karen, not a day goes by that I don't think about you… In a lot of ways, life has been moving on." The trailer then shows Ashley Darby thinking about her divorce from Michael Darby, followed by Stacey Rusch discussing her commitment to her family while talking with her ex-husband, as per Entertainment Now.

The trailer then ramps up the drama with major revelations. Wendy Osefo and Bryant then appear to discuss Rusch, hinting she may not be divorced and is reconciling with her ex. Rusch is seen telling Bryant, "Everyone knows that you have a boyfriend." Kyle Richards' ex, Mauricio Umansky, also appears, greeting Bryant with, "Hey, Gizelle. How are you?" to which she replies, "Good to see you." Later, Osefo tells Darby, "I have now realized that he doesn't love me," to which she responds, "Wendy, I'm so sorry," though it's unclear whether Osefo is referring to her husband, Eddie Osefo.

The trailer then teases multiple verbal confrontations, including one housewife saying to another, "Get out of here with your size 11 shoes," and Darby accusing Rusch of "trying to get with Chris Samuels," the ex of Monique Samuels, who is heard saying, "Yeah, my ex-husband. We are not doing that," as she returns to the show in a friend role. Keiarna Stewart also appears prominently, with multiple cast members confronting her about relationship issues throughout the trailer.

Notably, Huger will be released from Montgomery County Corrections on Tuesday, September 2, morning, six months early, her legal team told WUSA9. Convicted on four separate drunk driving counts in February, Huger had originally been sentenced to one year. She was arrested in March 2024 after crashing her Maserati into a median and swerving off a road in Potomac, as per WUSA6. During her arrest, body camera footage captured Huger saying, "Oh God, I'm lit," to which an officer replied, "Yes, you are lit. That's why you're here.” Judge Terrence McGann had noted that Huger's crash was her fourth DUI and that she was "filled to the gills with alcohol," while the six-month early release matches the time originally requested by the prosecution.

Huger reportedly faced five criminal charges and was found guilty on four counts: DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed and avoid a collision, and failure to notify of an address change, while being acquitted of reckless driving. Her sentence includes five years of probation, with an added year in jail if she violates the terms. Huger, known as the 'Grand Dame of Potomac,' had been a mainstay on 'RHOP' since its 2016 premiere, but her conviction ends her streak as one of the three cast members featured each season. As a result, she will be absent from Season 10.