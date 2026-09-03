Sasha Farber breaks silence on ‘DWTS’ Season 35 snub: ‘Not my choice..’

The longtime professional was missing from ABC’s newly announced lineup alongside Gleb Savchenko, and he has now finally addressed the situation.

'Dancing With the Stars' unveiled its Season 35 cast and professional pairings on Wednesday, September 2, with Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan, Tatyana Ali, and Giada De Laurentiis among the celebrities heading to the ballroom.

The announcement also confirmed that longtime professionals Sasha Farber and Gleb Savchenko were not part of the Season 35 professional lineup. Farber's omission prompted questions from viewers, particularly as he has remained active on social media around the show. He has now responded to a fan who asked whether stepping away had been his decision.

Farber addressed the issue in the comments under a TikTok he posted following ABC's cast reveal. A fan asked, "Genuinely at this point you’re all over social and they’re leveraging you …. is this your choice? Are you wanting to be behind the scenes and move into, like, a hosting entertainment tonight, Derek Hough thing?" Farber replied, "Not my choice." The comment appeared to have been deleted later, and neither Farber nor ABC has provided further details about the decision.

'DWTS' stars Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran faced elimination (Image Source: Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Farber first joined the show's troupe in Season 14 before becoming a professional partner in Season 17. He later returned to the troupe for four seasons, then moved back into the professional lineup in Season 22. From Seasons 26 through 33, he appeared as a pro and danced with celebrities including Simone Biles, Selma Blair, Alyson Hannigan, and Jenn Tran. He did not return in the same role for Season 34.

Addressing that omission in September 2025, Farber joked, "I know who you’re not going to vote for — that’s me. But that’s OK." He also thanked fans for the messages he received and said he was looking forward to supporting the celebrities and professional dancers who were competing.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko in a still from 'DWTS'(Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Savchenko addressed his own absence in an Instagram video after the cast announcement. "Guys, I promise… I’m good," he wrote in the caption cited by Us Weekly. "Nothing but love and gratitude for all the years in that ballroom. Excited for this next chapter — and wishing everyone an amazing season." He ended the message by writing, "No sad messages. We’re moving forward."

Season 35 will feature contestants from television, film, sports, and food entertainment. Alongside Stiles, Dewan, Ali, and De Laurentiis, the lineup includes Olympic athletes Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech. The season begins with a two-night premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Both episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.