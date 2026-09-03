Who went home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight? Three favorites advance to Season 21 semifinals

Seven acts were eliminated during ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Quarterfinals 3

Recently featured ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Quarterfinals 3 saw incredible performances. This included 10 acts, which are: acrobatic duo Holland and Sienna, singer Isaac Atkins, a contortionist Maria, another singer Elsie, dancing group with a god - Acro Canine Crew, sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, comedian Daniel Alvarez, singer Guy Kelton Jones I, magician Kameron Marshall, and singer Pynk Beard. Since witnessing these latest performances in Night 3 of Quarterfinals, fans have been voting for their favorite performance.

A still from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 featuring Acro Canine Crew (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Trae Patton)

The latest ‘AGT’ Quarterfinals 3 results episode revealed the three acts that advanced to the semifinals. The remaining 7 performers were eliminated from the competition. This includes Maria, Holland and Sienna, Herwan Legaillard, Pynk Beard, Isaac Atkins, Elsie, and Guy Kelton Jones. As a result, they were sent home. The acts that received the most votes and advanced to ‘AGT’ Semifinals are: Kameron Marshall, Acro Canine Crew, and Daniel Alvarez.

A still from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 featuring Pynk Beard (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Trae Patton)

After the results were revealed, the performers opened up about their upcoming acts and how they are going to deliver even more excellent performances. The magician Kameron Marshall shared that he would be doing something “way bigger” for his next performance. The Acro Canine crew, who also grabbed a spot in the semi-finals, thanked fans for their votes. They were the ‘AGT’ host Terry Crews’ choice for the Golden Buzzer. Comedian Daniel Alvarez was also among the semi-finalists who advanced to the next phase of the competition.

A still from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 featuring Kenan Thompson and Lai Noelle (Image Source: NBC)

Three acts from Night 3 advanced to the semi-final, joining the already chosen semi-finalists: Veronika Goroshkova, Geno Ploeger, Olivia Befus, Come Here, Luke Taleno, and Royal Lasers. Notably, the show also has Golden Buzzer acts that have already been selected and moved directly to the finals. They are Nene Royal, Hundred Fingers, and Lai Noelle. On September 8, 2026, viewers will witness an ‘AGT’ Season 21 special 3-hour event. After that, September 22, 2026, will feature Night One - Performances, followed by Night Two (Finale) on September 23, 2026, revealing results and the winner.