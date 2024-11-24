From lawsuit to skincare brand: Here's what Robyn Dixon is up to since 'RHOP' exit

'RHOP' star Robyn Dixon was officially fired after eight seasons

A few days after the Season 8 reunion of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' aired in April 2024, Robyn Dixon announced her decision to leave the show. It wasn’t an early departure by choice. Instead, Bravo chose to part ways with her.

However, Robyn isn't taking her departure lightly, as she still has many goals to pursue after leaving 'RHOP', even if it means losing the substantial salary she earned from Bravo. Robyn and Juan Dixon are still married. While their relationship is hard to comprehend, we can only hope Robyn realizes her value moving forward.

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon is happily married to Juan Dixon, with whom she shares 2 children

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon's 'Reasonably Shady' podcast got her embroiled in a legal suit with Eminem

Surprisingly, 'Reasonably Shady' is still around. In February 2023, Eminem filed a lawsuit over the podcast’s name. Since 1996, the term "shady" has been closely associated with his brand. As a result, his lawyers argued that his followers can be misled by this new podcast into believing that Robyn and Gizelle Bryant, two reality TV stars, had teamed up with their favorite hardcore rapper for the podcast.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, but Robyn remains active on her podcast in the meantime. If she loses the battle, she's likely to rebrand and continue holding onto that microphone. Robyn is currently just waiting for this case to be resolved while discussing politics, reality TV, and herself on 'Reasonably Shady'.

Former 'RHOP' star Robyn Dixon wishes to carry on her legacy with Embellished merch

Robyn first introduced her Embellished hat collection in 'RHOP' Season 5. Since then, she has expanded her brand to include masks, sweatshirts, graphic tees, beanies, and more hats.

Her cheapest item is priced at $6.50, while her most expensive item, a unisex sweatshirt, is sold for $48.00. So far, her products have garnered 1,122 positive reviews online. Robyn, good job.

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon is proud owner of her Embellished merch

Get a personalized Cameo from former 'RHOP' star Robyn Dixon at $115

Robyn participates in Cameo, where her page statistics show that she receives a respectable wage for her efforts. It's difficult to tell how frequently Robyn checks her Cameo email, though, because she appears to be quite busy. In October, she finished her most recent Cameo project.

Every high-paid client has raved about Robyn’s services, earning her 170 reviews and a perfect five-star rating on Cameo. A personalized message from this former green-eyed bandit of 'RHOP' costs $19.99.

Robyn can also create a customized video for a recipient of your choice if you're looking for something more personalized, though the price would be higher. The starting price of $115.00 is astonishing since, really, who the hell is paying these rates at this time?

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon is on Cameo

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon to feature in 'The Traitors' Season 3

Robyn recently finished filming Season 3 of 'The Traitors', which is scheduled to debut on Peacock in January 2025, the world may soon find out if she is a faithful person or a traitor. We can't wait to watch Robyn defend herself against murder or exile in this castle while seated at that roundtable.

It will be exciting to watch Robyn in a new setting, attempting to outwit her most recent group of co-stars on 'The Traitors', regardless of how she portrays herself.

'RHOP' alum Robyn Dixon opened a Glo30 studio

Robyn lauded GLO30 on 'RHOP' for years. Robyn, a franchise owner who has been using their services for more than a decade, just launched a GLO30 in Columbia, Maryland. Robyn posted a video from her studio's reception area to Instagram. October 22, 2024, was the date of her opening store.

We must give it to Robyn. At least in the aspects of her life unrelated to men, she keeps going forward. Will her position on 'RHOP' reopen as a result of her chin-up efforts? Time will tell.