'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo reveals why she quit her job as professor

'RHOP' Season 9 star Wendy Osefo was a professor in the Doctor of Education program at Johns Hopkins University

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Wendy Osefo is done delivering lectures to students! 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' housewife has decided to bid adieu to her professor job. In the first episode of the show, she shed light on her decision to step away from her teaching position.

“I wanted to resign for a very long time. I’m turning 40, but I still have other things to do," the former college professor told the producers during a private interview.

Wendy who holds multiple degrees previously served as a professor in the Doctor of Education program at Johns Hopkins University. She decided to step away from her teaching job to focus on her three kids, Karter, Kruz, and Kamrynn. Along with this, she also mentioned that she “no longer felt fulfilled” in her position.

Over the years, the Bravo housewife has donned many hats, including a political commentator, an author, a strategist, a talk show host, and a reality TV personality alongside her role as a doting mother.

"I have a known life outside of being a professor,” Wendy shared. Talking about Wendy's decision, she was not all confused about quitting her professor job as she wanted to pay all her attention to her family life.

'RHOP' Season 9 Episode 1 showed Wendy Osefo nervously signing her resignation letter.

'RHOP' Season 9 Episode 1 showed Wendy Osefo nervously signing her resignation letter. Her email read, “Dear Dean and Chair, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to resign from my position at the university, effective at the end of this month."

"This was not an easy decision but one that I had to do for myself and more importantly, my family," it read.

After hitting the send button, Wendy shouted, "Oh my God. Did I just do that?” Soon after, she called her husband Eddie Osefo inside the room. “Ahh! I pressed send,” she said.

Wendy shared how she felt, stating, “I don’t know. I feel empowered because I finally did it on my terms.”

'RHOP' Season 9 star Wendy Osefo worries about her mom's reaction to her resignation

Wendy Osefo's mother, Iyom Susan Okuzu may not be happy with her decision to leave her teaching job. While chit-chatting with the producers, Wendy got anxious talking about how her mom would react to the news.

“There will be lots of curse words, proclamations to the lord, some holy ghost fire in there. A little razzle-dazzle,” Wendy said. The viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch Iyom's reaction to her daughter's decision.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 pm ET. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.