'RHOP' star Stacey Rusch struggles to defend 'friend' TJ Jones over LA trips

'RHOP' Season 9 friend, TJ Jones acts shady at Karen Huger's Love Lagoon

In the recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, Stacey Rush confronted her boyfriend Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones about the accusations made against him by Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. While he was in Los Angeles, away from Stacey, the two 'RHOP' women accused him of infidelity.

When Stacey asked TJ if he slept with other people in LA, he responded t that he slept with his Bugs Bunny in the bed. Initially, he seemed to play along with their accusations in jest. However, his responses were odd, and he never clearly addressed whether he had cheated.

TJ sleeping with Bugs Bunny doesn't chuckle bones

As the show's couples sat and talked throughout the event, Stacey mentioned that Gizelle and Karen had mentioned that TJ did his "own thing" while in Los Angeles. Gizelle added that she said it because she believed that TJ and Stacey were not dating before TJ could respond. “I have to agree with them,” TJ responded.

This triggered a series of responses from the women. Ashley Darby yelled and questioned if they were dating or just friends with benefits, while Karen shouted. This prompted Stacey to ask him again whether he was having affairs with other women in Los Angeles, simplifying the topic. “My Bugs Bunny, that’s on my bed,” TJ replied.

'RHOP' ladies want Stacey Rusch to try other fishes in the sea

The majority of the RHOP cast felt that TJ's response was inadequate. In a confessional, Gizelle stated that no one took TJ seriously, before revealing that she and Karen had encouraged Stacey to find other people to sleep with.

She explained that while she didn't want to offend TJ, she did suggest that Stacey do so for her path. TJ wasn't upset; in fact, he referred to them as wonderful friends for taking such good care of Stacey.

TJ keeps making fool of 'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch

Stacey is defensive, but she needs to listen. Gizelle was right about the divorce hearing and Stacey's impulsive relationship with TJ. TJ is out there raising red flags merely as a friend; an actual relationship would be disastrous! Stacey deserved better. His manner, tone, and words do not reflect how women should be taken care of. It's time to chuck that cornball!

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs each Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo and the following day on Peacock