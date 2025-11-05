Flavor Flav becomes the talk of ‘DWTS’ Rock & Roll night, but for all the wrong reasons

"Get this man out of the ballroom," a frustrated viewer remarked about Flavor Flav's chaotic behavior

Along with stunning performances and a heartbreaking elimination, the latest episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 is also grabbing major attention for a completely chaotic reason. The Rock' & Roll Hall of Fame night witnessed celebrity contestants shaking their legs to impress fans and judges. However, it was the unpredictable behavior of Guest Judge Flavor Flav that became the talk of the town, and we can totally understand why.

Flavor Flav speaks onstage as WEtv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for WEtv | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

As per reports, rapper Flav's appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars' has left viewers puzzled. From the start, Flav appeared confused by the scoring system, prompting Carrie Ann Inaba to step in and help. He surprised everyone by giving Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach a perfect 10, which is their highest score ever, while the other judges gave 9s. Throughout the episode, Flav continued handing out mostly 9s and 10s, often without clear explanations for his scores, as per The Sun US.

Fans were outraged when Flav gave Andy Richter and Emma Slater a 10, their highest score yet, despite the pair's consistent spot near the bottom of the leaderboard. Although their scores have been among the lowest, Richter and Slater once again avoided elimination, while Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were sent home.

As soon as the episode aired, fans flocked to X to express their dislike for Flav's behavior on the dance show, with one commenting, "Whoever's idea was to get flavor flav as a guest judge needs to be FIRED i’m being so serious." Another shared, "Flavor Flav is truly on a completely different planet tonight. Oh boy, this is going be so f*****g wild. Oh well, here we go, I suppose." Meanwhile, another remarked, "Flavor Flav giving Alix and Val a 9 just to f**k with them. GET THIS MAN OUT OF THE BALLROOM." A fan added, "An unserious Flavor Flav as a guest judge being on a panel of unserious judges…… this is terrorism."

Talking about the elimination, Fishel and Pashkov performed a contemporary routine to Aerosmith's 'Dream On,' aiming to show more emotion as the judges had requested, as per Deadline. Though Fishel admitted the style didn't come naturally to her, she gave it her all and earned positive feedback. Inaba told her, "I felt the chills," while Derek Hough said the dance felt "a little disjointed" but that she should be proud. Fishel scored 34 out of 40. Her elimination was a shock to viewers since Fishel's team had just earned a perfect score for their group dance moments earlier.