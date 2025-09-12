Derek Hough might’ve just announced a ‘DWTS’ Season 34 theme night — and it’s as magical as it gets

A comment by the ‘DWTS’ judge has built frenzy among fans about what they believe will be a Season 34 theme night

Did ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough just confirm one of this season's theme nights? Well, fans certainly think so, and for good reason. Hough, a six-time 'DWTS' winner, recently took to social media to comment on a post by influencer Jess Val Ortiz. “Wouldn’t it be just so cool if Dancing With the Stars had a Wicked week?” Ortiz posted in a recent TikTok, quickly turning around and adding, "Who said that?" Commenting on the post, the ‘DWTS’ pro wrote, “Careful what you wish for,” adding a winking face emoji. To add to this, he replied, “You think I’m playin”, to a fan's comment that read: “Derek, don’t play with us."

It didn't take long for fans to speculate that 'Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 34 will have 'Wicked' as one of its theme nights, despite no official announcements on the same. “Ok, THIS is what I want !!!! I would love this so much !!’ one fan commented, while another wrote, “I'd be here for that.” A third fan pointed out that Hough's comment indicated a 'Wicked' themed 'DWTS' night lines up with the new movie release. “Makes sense, will line up with the movie release,” the fan wrote.

The sequel to the 2024 Universal film, 'Wicked', 'Wicked: For Good', is scheduled for a November 21 release. 'DWTS', on the other hand, is expected to have a run of about 10 to 11 episodes, and based on its September 16 premiere, Season 34 may conclude around the same time, as per TV Insider. For the unversed, 'Wicked' is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz'. The musical is loosely adapted from the 1995 novel, 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.' While the 2024 movie was based on the first part of the stage musical, 'Wicked: For Good' will be based on part two.

Commenting on Hough's subtle hints, some fans also expressed their desire to see a Broadway night instead of just 'Wicked'. “I would prefer an overall Broadway night instead of just Wicked!” a fan bluntly stated, while another commented, “I’d rather see a Broadway night too over just Wicked. I think there’s definitely more variety doing it that way.” “Broadway night would be AWESOME!” a third user wrote. “There’s much more variety!! Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, Waitress, Heathers, Hairspray, Chicago, UGH ITS A NEED," commented another.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, also known for his 2018 hit ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, 'Wicked' follows the story of Elphaba, a young woman ostracized for her green skin and telekinetic powers, and her unlikely friendship with the popular Galinda Upland at Shiz University. After discovering the Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a fraud who is oppressing the Animals of Oz, Elphaba flees the Emerald City and becomes the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, ‘Bridgerton‘ star Jonathan Bailey, actress Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum, among others.