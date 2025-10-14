Danielle Fishel set to reunite the 'Boy Meets World' cast on 'DWTS'—and we can't wait to see the magic

When Danelle Fishel joined the celebrity lineup of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, fans hoped for a 'Boy Meets World' reunion. The popular sitcom went off air in 2000, leaving fans hoping to see the beloved cast once again. Looks like the wish is about to come true, as the 'Boy Meets World' castmates are reuniting in the upcoming episode of the dance competition, where Fishell will pay a heartfelt tribute to William Daniels, and honestly, we can't wait any longer.

For her Dedication Night performance on 'Dancing With the Stars', Fishel is set to dance to the 'Boy Meets World' theme song in a touching tribute to Daniels, who portrayed the wise and unforgettable teacher, Mr. George Feeny, as per Variety. In an emotional Instagram post, Fishel shared that several of her 'Boy Meets World' co-stars will be in the audience to cheer her on.

Those attending include Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), Bonnie Bartlett (who played Lila Bolander and is Daniel's real-life wife), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), and Alex Désert (Eli Williams). Fishel shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "The fabulous group of people who will be joining me at DWTS tomorrow for Dedication Night! I feel such an overwhelming responsibility to give a full-out, joyous, celebratory dance to the man who is responsible for THOUSANDS of people becoming teachers and who has helped raise multiple generations."

She continued, "This dance is a dedication from me to Bill but I am representing ALL OF YOU who loved and appreciated him and his career for so many decades." Fishel, however, added that Rider Strong will not be present as he is working out of town. "Saying it out loud feels crazy. But yes, we get to dance to the 'Boy Meets World' theme song, the one you all know and love," Fishel revealed on her 'Danielle With the Stars' podcast.

She added, "I'm so excited. It's really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life, and the role 'Boy Meets World' has played in my life. I have really felt like 'Dancing with the Stars' has been a second act for me in my career and as a performer." Talking about Season 34, the show is experiencing a major ratings resurgence this season. Since its premiere on Tuesday, September 16, the show has grown its first-night audience every week, reaching 5.88 million viewers on Disney Night, which is the first time in its history that viewership has risen for three consecutive weeks post-premiere.

The show is also performing exceptionally well with younger audiences, maintaining a 1.0 rating among adults 18–49 for four straight weeks, a feat rarely seen on network TV outside of sports, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Currently, the show averages 5.64 million viewers and a 1.14 rating in the 18–49 demographic, marking a 16% jump in total viewership and a 56% increase among younger viewers compared to last season.