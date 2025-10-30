‘DWTS’ reveals Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night songs — and a special guest joins the ballroom

'DWTS' Season 34 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night performances have been announced, and fans can expect high-energy routines to light up the ballroom

As the competition heats up, all 'Dancing With The Stars' fans are now eagerly looking forward to the 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night', and they are curious to learn what they can expect from the upcoming episode of the beloved dance show, which is set to air on November 4. ABC recently revealed the songs and dances of the rock night. According to a press release shared by ABC, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav will be serving as a guest judge on the forthcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34. Next week, the remaining eight pairs will be dancing to some power-packed songs. The episode will kickstart with an opening number set to 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' by Def Leppard and 'Fight The Power' by Public Enemy, choreographed by pro dancer Britt Stewart.

There will also be a tour number to 'Hey Ya!' by Outkast, choreographed by Mandy Moore, and a troupe performance to 'Higher Ground' by Stevie Wonder. In the episode, all contestants will be divided into two teams: Team Kool and Team Chicago. Along with Julianne Hough, Team Kool consists of captain Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. Their team will be performing a dance routine to 'Celebration' by Kool & the Gang.

On the other hand, Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Team Chicago, which includes captain Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach. They will dance to '25 or 6 to 4' by Chicago. Speaking of the contestants, they will also try to win over the judges with their electrifying performances. On Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, Earle and Chmerkovskiy will perform a paso doble to 'Livin’ On a Prayer' by Bon Jovi, and Irwin and Carson will perform a paso doble to 'Icky Thump' by The White Stripes.

Other performances include Efron and Karagach performing a jive to 'I’m Still Standing' by Elton John, Richter and Slater performing a contemporary dance routine to 'God Only Knows' by The Beach Boys. Leavitt and Ballas will perform a paso doble to 'No More Tears' by Ozzy Osbourne, and Hendrix and Bersten will dance a Viennese waltz to 'What the World Needs Now Is Love' by Dionne Warwick. Meanwhile, Fishel and Pashkov will perform a contemporary to Aerosmith's 'Dream On' and Chiles and Sosa will perform a jazz routine to 'River Deep – Mountain High' by Ike & Tina Turner.