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‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown finally reveals why she refused to leave ex Kody: ‘I wanted him to…’

Meri Brown reflected on her separation from Kody and recalled feeling that he wanted to “push” her out.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featuring (L) Meri, Kody with Robyn, and Christine (R) (Cover Image Source: TLC)
Stills from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featuring (L) Meri, Kody with Robyn, and Christine (R) (Cover Image Source: TLC)

The latest episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featured 55-year-old Meri Brown reflecting on her long-time relationship with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. While talking to fellow cast member and Kody’s former wife, Christine Brown, now married to David Woolley, Meri shared, “I felt like I had a lot of hope that OK, maybe this is a new beginning because he talked about that.” However, in 2014, Meri filed to end their spiritual union after Kody wanted to wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, legally and adopt her children. Meri added, “Things haven’t been working in mine and Kody’s relationship for a really long time. And I really had hope he would work on it.”

Reflecting on the uncertainty Meri felt for years, she said, “With him just, like, never coming around and then him saying, ’Oh, cheers to a new beginning.’ And then, ‘Just kidding, I’m not going to talk to you for a year.’” Meri told Christine, “To be honest with you, I got to the point that I was pretty confident that it was never going to work out and he was waiting for me to say something about it so that he could be the innocent party. And so I got a little bit stubborn and just stuck around.”

‘Sister Wives’ star Meri admitted, “I wanted him to say it.” “Like he’d been saying it everywhere else, but never to me. And I got to the point that I’m like, ‘I will be the thorn in your side or the knife in your kidney,’ or whatever.” Viewers must remember that Kody’s now-former wives, Christine and Janelle Brown, announced their separations from him in 2021 and 2022. After that, Meri also decided to do the same.

Stills from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featuring Meri and Christine (Image Source: TLC)

Recalling the time when Meri joined the farm back in 1994, Christine shared, “I’d say for the first several years I saw Meri and Kody together, I feel like they were just terrible to each other. They were terrible to each other and they were equally yoked.” However, after Meri and Kody separated, “I saw a real shift in their relationship. There was a definite separation from that point on,” Christine added. However, Meri didn’t want to separate without an explanation. “I knew for a fact that he was just trying to push me out.” Meri recalled that if she left first, he could “throw up his hands” and be “Like, ‘See, she’s the one who left. I’m all innocent in this situation.’” But she didn’t want him to be “innocent” in that situation.

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