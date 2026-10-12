Are Meri Brown and Ron still dating? ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2 reveals where they stand

Meri Brown met Ron at a speed-dating event, and they had a candid chat about their relationship in Season 21 Episode 2

Ahead of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2, viewers were curious about the status of Meri Brown's relationship with Ron. Though the two are still together, the confusion stems from Meri's comments during the Season 20 finale, where she said she and Ron "don’t date" but "hang out and enjoy each other’s company." The latest episode featured Meri and Ron having a candid chat about their relationship. “What I love about mine and Ron’s relationship is that we have had conversations about what we need in a relationship, what we’re ready for in a relationship, whether or not he and I are the right person for each other.” She added, “And so I really appreciate that we can have those conversations.”

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ featuring Meri Brown (Image Source: TLC)

During lunch, Meri asked Ron about his experience with dating. In response, he said, “Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure.” He shared that when he goes out with women, some of them want to get serious “really fast.” However, he prefers not to rush into things and wants to take his time finding the right person. In a confessional, Meri said, “I agree with him in the moving slow. I don’t want to jump into something like really fast and then get my heart broken if it’s not, you know, going to work, right?”

​The ‘Sister Wives’ star also reflected on her relationship with Kody Brown. “I jumped into my relationship with Kody really fast. I just think that moving slow can be wise,” she noted. She got married to Kody in 1990, when she was 18. Later, the two divorced in 2014, and Kody married Robyn Brown and adopted her children. However, Meri and Kody were still "spiritually" married until 2023. As of 2026, Kody is married to Robyn and has split from Meri, Janelle, and Christine over the years.

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ featuring Kody and Robyn (Image Source: TLC)

The recently premiered ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featured Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The three were surprised to learn that Kody and Robyn won’t be part of the latest season. As for Ron, Meri met him at a speed-dating event. Previously, in a confessional, she shared, “I am happy. Ron is a really cool guy, very comfortable. I’m very comfortable hanging out with him.” Before dating Ron, she was dating Amos Andrews, but they later announced that they had split. Fans can stream ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 on TLC.