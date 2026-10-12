MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Are Meri Brown and Ron still dating? ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2 reveals where they stand

Meri Brown met Ron at a speed-dating event, and they had a candid chat about their relationship in Season 21 Episode 2
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Sister Wives’ featuring Meri and Ron (Cover Image Source: TLC)
Stills from ‘Sister Wives’ featuring Meri and Ron (Cover Image Source: TLC)

Ahead of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2, viewers were curious about the status of Meri Brown's relationship with Ron. Though the two are still together, the confusion stems from Meri's comments during the Season 20 finale, where she said she and Ron "don’t date" but "hang out and enjoy each other’s company." The latest episode featured Meri and Ron having a candid chat about their relationship. “What I love about mine and Ron’s relationship is that we have had conversations about what we need in a relationship, what we’re ready for in a relationship, whether or not he and I are the right person for each other.” She added, “And so I really appreciate that we can have those conversations.”

Sister Wives
A still from ‘Sister Wives’  featuring Meri Brown (Image Source: TLC)

During lunch, Meri asked Ron about his experience with dating. In response, he said, “Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure.” He shared that when he goes out with women, some of them want to get serious “really fast.” However, he prefers not to rush into things and wants to take his time finding the right person. In a confessional, Meri said, “I agree with him in the moving slow. I don’t want to jump into something like really fast and then get my heart broken if it’s not, you know, going to work, right?”

​The ‘Sister Wives’ star also reflected on her relationship with Kody Brown. “I jumped into my relationship with Kody really fast. I just think that moving slow can be wise,” she noted. She got married to Kody in 1990, when she was 18. Later, the two divorced in 2014, and Kody married Robyn Brown and adopted her children. However, Meri and Kody were still "spiritually" married until 2023. As of 2026, Kody is married to Robyn and has split from Meri, Janelle, and Christine over the years.

Sister
A still from ‘Sister Wives’  featuring Kody and Robyn (Image Source: TLC)

The recently premiered ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 featured Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The three were surprised to learn that Kody and Robyn won’t be part of the latest season. As for Ron, Meri met him at a speed-dating event. Previously, in a confessional, she shared, “I am happy. Ron is a really cool guy, very comfortable. I’m very comfortable hanging out with him.” Before dating Ron, she was dating Amos Andrews, but they later announced that they had split. Fans can stream ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 on TLC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’
REALITY TV

Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’

In the latest episode of ‘Special Forces,’ Alexia reflected on a painful incident and shared something she had kept from her family.
1 hour ago
Where is ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ filmed? Inside the cast’s lavish Maryland lives
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

Where is ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ filmed? Inside the cast’s lavish Maryland lives

Bravo’s ‘RHOP’ focuses on etiquette and strong community ties, featuring lavish customized homes.
4 hours ago
Who is Tia’s husband? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premiere puts group’s personal issues in spotlight
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

Who is Tia’s husband? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premiere puts group’s personal issues in spotlight

Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo
7 hours ago
How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’? Release time, date and episode schedule
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’? Release time, date and episode schedule

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 11 will focus on feuds, marital troubles and legal feuds of the cast
2 days ago
Who went home on 'Special Forces' tonight? Season 5 Episode 3 tests recruits with intense combat challenge
REALITY TV

Who went home on 'Special Forces' tonight? Season 5 Episode 3 tests recruits with intense combat challenge

Professional boxer Alycia faced Maxim Naumov in the latest episode of 'Special Forces' Season 5
3 days ago
‘Special Forces’ contestant chokes up recalling last conversation with parents before deadly plane crash
REALITY TV

‘Special Forces’ contestant chokes up recalling last conversation with parents before deadly plane crash

Olympic figure skater Maxim Naumov’s parents died in the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash in January 2025
3 days ago
Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 5 sees Sherry and Jay in danger
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 5 sees Sherry and Jay in danger

To choose who would be killed in Episode 5, the three Traitors were given a secret task
3 days ago
‘DWTS’ announces a new guest judge ahead of its first Super Bowl Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ announces a new guest judge ahead of its first Super Bowl Night

'DWTS' couples will dance to Super Bowl halftime hits as Season 35 brings a football theme to the ballroom.
3 days ago
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 3 sees one castaway quit while another is blindsided
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 3 sees one castaway quit while another is blindsided

In the latest episode, Rob Antonson struggled to sleep and claimed he was injured
4 days ago
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 finale reveals Nathan Gallagher’s future after Bravo exit
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 finale reveals Nathan Gallagher’s future after Bravo exit

The Bravo show’s finale featured a heated verbal argument between Nathan and Joe that escalated after Gael’s name was mentioned.
4 days ago