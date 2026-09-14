‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 trailer reveals major change after 16 years

The new 'Sister Wives' Season 21 trailer teases a major family shift as Christine, Janelle and Meri face fresh drama.

'Sister Wives' is heading into Season 21 with one of the biggest shifts in the TLC show’s history. The latest trailer for the reality series indicates that the Brown family's narrative will change significantly when the show resumes in October, as Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown navigate their next steps as Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown navigate their post-Kody lives

The major change is confirmed right at the start of the trailer. “After 16 years of filming 'Sister Wives,' Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show,” a title card reads, marking a major turn for the series that has followed Kody Brown and his family since its 2010 debut.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on TLC's 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: TLC | Sister Wives)

The announcement leaves his former wives visibly stunned, with Christine admitting, “I don’t know what it means. I have no idea.” Janelle adds, “I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news,” while Meri says, “I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show.”

Kody and Robyn have not publicly explained why they are leaving 'Sister Wives.' Their exit comes after years of major changes within the family. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, followed by Janelle in December 2022 and Meri in January 2023. Robyn remained Kody’s only wife after the collapse of his other marriages, making their joint departure an even bigger change for the show.

The Season 21 trailer suggests the series will now focus more heavily on Christine, Janelle, and Meri as they rebuild their lives away from Kody. One of the more tense storylines centers on Janelle and Meri’s unresolved issues over land ownership. In the trailer, Janelle says, “Kody and Robyn openly accused me of trying to cut Meri out of the land deal.” She then adds, “Kody tells Meri it’s my fault. And I’m like, why are you believing Kody?”

The trailer also shows the former sister wives attempting to face their complicated shared history. “We were married to Kody and there was always that underlying tension,” one moment teases, before the women appear to reflect on what remains from their years together. Meri says, “I would love to burn this down,” while Christine says, “I’m going to do it,” as the trailer hints at them melting down jewelry connected to the past.

Kody Brown and his sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown in 'Sister Wives' (Image source: Instagram/@sisterwivestlc)

Season 21 will also follow Christine’s marriage to David Woolley and the tension that comes with balancing her old life and new one. “When you’re with me, you’re Christine Woolley. But it’s that other side. She becomes Christine Brown,” David says in the trailer, before adding, “I’m coming to the point where it’s either me or them.”

Janelle’s love life will also be part of the new season, with the trailer introducing a man named Pete. “There are no red flags. Pete is so nice,” Janelle says, as the show teases another fresh chapter for her. 'Sister Wives' Season 21 premieres Sunday, October 4, at 10p.m.m ET on TLC.