‘AGT’ Season 21 Quarterfinals deliver major surprise as Mel B's Golden Buzzer changes everything

Mel B’s Golden Buzzer sent a teen performer to the 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 finals

The Quarterfinals continued on the latest episode of 'America's Got Talent,' and to fans' surprise, it featured yet another Golden Buzzer. The last episode saw Howie Mandel press the Golden Buzzer for Hundred Fingers, after which they advanced to the finals. In this Tuesday's episode, viewers witnessed Nene Royal earn the Golden Buzzer for her performance of 'Black Hole Sun' by Soundgarden. ‘AGT’ judge Sofia Vergara shared, “I think you can really win this competition. You can sing and play that guitar. No wonder everybody on the street asks me about you!” Fellow judge Howie Mandel told the cameras, “I know I’m not supposed to say this. NBC, give her the million right now.”

A still from ‘AGT’ featuring Mel B. after Nene Royal's performance (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

After watching Nene Royal's incredible performance, Mel B. shared, “Give her the $1 million. Right now!” While everyone cheered for the teen star, Mel B. continued, “You are just the most quietest, humblest, sweet, young lady, and then you come out on this stage, and it’s a different vibe.” “I love really good vocals. I’m a 90s girl. I’m into pop music. That kind of music is not my vibe. But your vocals are on point, your guitar is on point, your look, your energy, your vibe…how could I not do this,” she added as she pressed the Golden Buzzer. With that, Nene Royal advanced to the much-awaited ‘AGT’ finals.

A still from ‘AGT’ featuring Nene Royal (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

Long-time judge Simon Cowell was absent from the latest episode due to a medical procedure. The Season 21 episode featured 11 acts competing against each other to earn a spot in the upcoming finals. Performers included Bety, Brad & Tracy, Butter & Grit, Come Here, Geno Ploeger, LaRussell, Mackenzie Sol, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, Patrox, Veronika Goroshkova, and Nene Royal took the stage to secure their place in the competition. With the latest Golden Buzzer, Nene Royal has already qualified for the finale. The remaining acts will be selected based on America’s votes.

Nene Royal earlier performed 'Zombie' by The Cranberries during her audition. Not only did that capture the audience's attention, but it also caught the judges off guard. Later, she also got some guidance from Howie Mandel during ‘AGT’s first callback round. Her rock version of 'Hysteria' by Muse wowed the judges, and she advanced further in the competition. The next episode of the show will feature the rest of the acts taking the stage as the competition gets intense.