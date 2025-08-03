Sofia Vergara watches in horror as acrobats fall twice on ‘AGT’ — but their bravery wins over the judges

Acrobatic group ThreeG came to audition for ‘AGT’ season 18. The group consisting of three girls started their act on a high note. The contestants left the audience and judges stunned by bizarre acrobatic stunts one after another. However, as the performance was about to cross the finish line, the girls lost their balance and fell scattered on the stage and the safety mat. Although nobody got hurt, the mishap had the judges panicking. “Oh no, no,” Sofia Vergara screamed. Meanwhile, Howie Mandel jumped off his chair, and host Terry Crews faced the other way while panicking.

The girls picked themselves up and assured everyone that they were alright. They started to attempt the same move again, but this time with the audience cheering loudly. “Are they trying? They are trying again,” Mandel said. “I can’t watch this, guys,” he said to his fellow judges out of anxiety. Sofiia Tkachuk, Olena Vykhovanets, and Dana Karpovych re-attempted the difficult stunt as the audience cheered again. Vergara didn’t want the Ukrainian trio to be distracted, so she kept shushing the audience whenever they cheered. But while in their gravity-defying tower-shaped formation, the women started to shake again.

In a blink of an eye, all three of them lost balance and crumbled down. The situation felt tense, but the judges had nothing but appreciation for the girls. After their second failed attempt, the contestants came to the center of the stage, indicating the conclusion of their act. Judge Simon Cowell reassured them that it was ok and gave them a standing ovation alongside other judges and the live audience. Everyone seemed fine except Sofiia, who had to limp off stage. Crews praised their "amazing courage” and pointed out the fact that they received a standing ovation from the judges and everyone else present in the room.

"It's good,” Sofiia responded before she started crying. That’s when the judges assured them with some wise advice. “What doesn't matter is that you fell down; what matters is that you got up and kept trying and trying and trying,” Mandel said. “I can see how disappointed you are. The act, in my opinion, showed us more about you than anything else because fewer people would have just given up. And you didn't,” Cowell added. The crowd and the judges noted that even though their act went haywire in the end, they started on a strong note.

The stunts they pulled off in the initial few minutes of their act were commendable. Keeping that in mind, the judges decided to give the girls another chance. One after another, the contestants received a unanimous yes. "Love how Sofia is telling the crowd to shut up #AGT," a social media user reacted, as per The Sun. "Ridiculous! They’re taking a spot from someone else. They fell 3 times. Not ready yet," another fan added. “fell 3 times and still went through oh wow this show is such a joke,” another internet user pointed out. "I was rooting for them; however, it was not a clean act. They were very shaky. Judges should have told them to practice more and come back next year. Not worth breaking your neck,” a fourth fan wrote.