‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episode 6: DeMari forced to confront painful past as ex Bri revisits messy breakup

During the mixer, Bri reflected on how DeMari ended things with her in the past after her grandmother’s passing.

Previously released ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episode 5 ended with some new singles joining the Men’s and Women’s mixer. One of the cast members was Bri, who had been romantically involved with DeMari. Earlier matched couples were: Ally-Jimmy P, Marissa-DeMari, Alison-Jimmy S, Natalie-Yamen, and Sophie-Dave. The recently released Episode 6 saw DeMari sharing his concerns since Bri’s arrival. “I’m ready to go. I’m here for a good time, but there’s an elephant in the room that’s ruining the vibes, and that’s Bri, my ex,” confessed DeMari. He also reflected on their relationship in his private confessional, “At one point, she was a really important person in my life, but towards the end, we argued about everything under the sun. We literally got along maybe once every, like two weeks.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Bri also talked about DeMari being around her in the villa, “I was already feeling a way about…DeMari being here, but seeing him trying to act like everything’s good, is very inauthentic. It really grinds my gears.” While exploring her connection with fellow single Dave, Bri noted that she did not really like DeMari. Later in the episode, Bri shared more about how her relationship with DeMari ended. “Last time I saw DeMari, it was not on good terms. I flew in to see him after burying my grandmother, and he said he doesn’t wanna be in a relationship anymore, and we broke up.” After that, things were not going well for Bri, as she said, “The next day, I went to an event. He showed up and was flirting with any woman who looked his way. He was playing in my face, and I…I don’t like that. I’m not the girl to do that with.” She added that he was doing “what he does best,” which was pretending they were “buddy-buddy cool.” But it was not the case. The two had “unfinished business.”

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Bri (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Bri went to DeMari and told him she was not trying to be rude. “Do you expect the first time that I see you, is supposed to be a good interaction after our last interaction? Be honest,” she asked. He admitted that he was wrong to try to hug her the moment she arrived on ‘Perfect Match.’ Bri told him that they were not “cool,” so he should stop acting like they were. Things got intense when she reflected on how he broke up with her. DeMari shared his take on what happened after their breakup. “I had conversations, for sure, but me and you could have had a real conversation about everything that happened. Instead of that, you decided to take it to podcasts. You decided to take it to the internet. You decided to do all these other things that literally never had to happen. I’ve told you and meant that I loved you,” he responded.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari's match Marissa (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

He added that he “explicitly” told her every reason why he broke up with her. He also pointed out that she was “cutting him off and the same thing had happened while they were together.” It was one of the problems. “I wasn’t happy, and I told you that weeks prior. I told you two, three weeks prior, that I was not happy,” shared DeMari. The two got into an argument while reflecting on the end of their relationship. Later in his private confessional, he noted, “I never wanted Bri and I to ever have any actual bad blood.” After returning to the villa, DeMari shared how things unfolded between him and Bri with his current partner, Marissa.