MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episode 6: DeMari forced to confront painful past as ex Bri revisits messy breakup

During the mixer, Bri reflected on how DeMari ended things with her in the past after her grandmother’s passing.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 featuring DeMari (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 featuring DeMari (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Previously released ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episode 5 ended with some new singles joining the Men’s and Women’s mixer. One of the cast members was Bri, who had been romantically involved with DeMari. Earlier matched couples were: Ally-Jimmy P, Marissa-DeMari, Alison-Jimmy S, Natalie-Yamen, and Sophie-Dave. The recently released Episode 6 saw DeMari sharing his concerns since Bri’s arrival. “I’m ready to go. I’m here for a good time, but there’s an elephant in the room that’s ruining the vibes, and that’s Bri, my ex,” confessed DeMari. He also reflected on their relationship in his private confessional, “At one point, she was a really important person in my life, but towards the end, we argued about everything under the sun. We literally got along maybe once every, like two weeks.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Bri also talked about DeMari being around her in the villa, “I was already feeling a way about…DeMari being here, but seeing him trying to act like everything’s good, is very inauthentic. It really grinds my gears.” While exploring her connection with fellow single Dave, Bri noted that she did not really like DeMari. Later in the episode, Bri shared more about how her relationship with DeMari ended. “Last time I saw DeMari, it was not on good terms. I flew in to see him after burying my grandmother, and he said he doesn’t wanna be in a relationship anymore, and we broke up.” After that, things were not going well for Bri, as she said, “The next day, I went to an event. He showed up and was flirting with any woman who looked his way. He was playing in my face, and I…I don’t like that. I’m not the girl to do that with.” She added that he was doing “what he does best,” which was pretending they were “buddy-buddy cool.” But it was not the case. The two had “unfinished business.”

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Bri (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Bri (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Bri went to DeMari and told him she was not trying to be rude. “Do you expect the first time that I see you, is supposed to be a good interaction after our last interaction? Be honest,” she asked. He admitted that he was wrong to try to hug her the moment she arrived on ‘Perfect Match.’ Bri told him that they were not “cool,” so he should stop acting like they were. Things got intense when she reflected on how he broke up with her. DeMari shared his take on what happened after their breakup. “I had conversations, for sure, but me and you could have had a real conversation about everything that happened. Instead of that, you decided to take it to podcasts. You decided to take it to the internet. You decided to do all these other things that literally never had to happen. I’ve told you and meant that I loved you,” he responded.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari's match Marissa (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring DeMari's match Marissa (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

He added that he “explicitly” told her every reason why he broke up with her. He also pointed out that she was “cutting him off and the same thing had happened while they were together.” It was one of the problems. “I wasn’t happy, and I told you that weeks prior. I told you two, three weeks prior, that I was not happy,” shared DeMari. The two got into an argument while reflecting on the end of their relationship. Later in his private confessional, he noted, “I never wanted Bri and I to ever have any actual bad blood.” After returning to the villa, DeMari shared how things unfolded between him and Bri with his current partner, Marissa

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is ‘Survivor 50’ finale live or pre-taped? Jeff Probst reveals major change fans didn’t see coming
REALITY TV

Is ‘Survivor 50’ finale live or pre-taped? Jeff Probst reveals major change fans didn’t see coming

Jeff Probst shares that ‘Survivor 50’ will abide by the wishes of fans, but will add its own twist to it.
6 hours ago
‘In The City’ Episode 1 picks up after Amanda and West's bombshell announcement as Kyle confronts his ex
REALITY TV

‘In The City’ Episode 1 picks up after Amanda and West's bombshell announcement as Kyle confronts his ex

‘In the City’ Episode 1 saw Kyle and Amanda meet a few months after their split and reflect on their relationship
11 hours ago
What happened to ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Jenny Slatten? ALS diagnosis comes to light ahead of ‘Last Resort’ 3
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

What happened to ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Jenny Slatten? ALS diagnosis comes to light ahead of ‘Last Resort’ 3

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are facing a heartbreaking new chapter after a frightening health scare led to her life-changing ALS diagnosis.
12 hours ago
‘Summer House’ 10 Reunion trailer: Amanda walks off as Ciara slams her over her relationship with West
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ 10 Reunion trailer: Amanda walks off as Ciara slams her over her relationship with West

After fellow cast members confronted Amanda about her and West’s relationship, she got emotional and left the stage.
13 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 Recap: Amanda makes major decision about Kyle as emotions run high
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 Recap: Amanda makes major decision about Kyle as emotions run high

After the group enjoyed their final Hamptons party, Amanda and Kyle had a one-on-one conversation that left their relationship's future uncertain.
15 hours ago
'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke has blunt response for fans after they question photo with ex Amanda Batula
REALITY TV

'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke has blunt response for fans after they question photo with ex Amanda Batula

Cooke and Batula were first reported to be living separately in November, 2025 and confirmed their separation in a joint statement two months later.
1 day ago
Kyle Richards shuts down ‘RHOBH’ pause rumors — but fans still think trouble is brewing
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Kyle Richards shuts down ‘RHOBH’ pause rumors — but fans still think trouble is brewing

The star denied ‘RHOBH’ pause rumors, but the conversation around the show's future and her relationship with Mauricio Umansky remains heated.
1 day ago
Who will win ‘Survivor’ 50? Rob Mariano reveals he’s rooting for castaway he coached before filming began
REALITY TV

Who will win ‘Survivor’ 50? Rob Mariano reveals he’s rooting for castaway he coached before filming began

Five-time player Rob Mariano reflected on the CBS show’s current season and who he has been rooting for to win.
1 day ago
What happened to Jenna Woudberg? ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain makes brutal decision as drama unfolds
BELOW DECK (2013)

What happened to Jenna Woudberg? ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain makes brutal decision as drama unfolds

Captain Jason made a major decision after learning about Jenna's behavior involving Eddy and Ben
1 day ago
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 Recap: Captain Jason snaps over Ben and Jenna’s drama
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 Recap: Captain Jason snaps over Ben and Jenna’s drama

Jenna’s behavior gets her into trouble, while Ben and Eddy’s friendship takes a turn for the worse.
1 day ago