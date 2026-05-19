‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 Recap: Captain Jason snaps over Ben and Jenna’s drama

Jenna’s behavior gets her into trouble, while Ben and Eddy’s friendship takes a turn for the worse.

The latest ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featured the continuation of Jenna and Ben’s conversation. Fans may remember it from the previous episode, where Ben told her that they should be friends. In the latest episode, Ben walked away after mentioning the message that Jenna had sent to Eddy. In her private confessional, Jenna reacted, “What the f**k, Eddy! Why are you showing Ben our private conversations?” Recently arrived crew member Barbie shared her thoughts on Jenna and Eddy’s relationship, telling him, “I think she (Jenna) toys with you. At this point, like, you just gotta let it go.” On the other hand, Ben went to Daisy and Joao, who were in the middle of a private conversation. Joao was telling her about how their relationship felt “different” this time. Daisy checked in on Ben and asked about Jenna. “She’s playing me like a f**king cat,” responded Ben.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featuring Jenna (Image Source: @Bravo)

Daisy found Jenna to be drunk when she went to check in on her. “I do like Ben’s conversations. And I have feelings for Eddy,” shared Jenna. Daisy told her about how there were “other people’s feelings” involved as well. Later in her confessional, Daisy noted that, “Jenna has been double dipping in the attention pool from both Ben and Eddy. Barbie shows up, and now Jenna’s in full destruction mode.” The next morning, Ben went to Captain Jason and explained the situation involving himself, Eddy, and Jenna. He added that he may have kissed Jenna that morning. While they were in the middle of their conversation, Eddy walked in. But he went back inside, where he saw Jenna. He also did not want to talk to her and told her to leave him alone.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featuring Daisy in her confessional (Image Source: @Bravo)

‘Below Deck Down Under’ star Eddy got emotional in his private confessional. He noted that he felt like he was the “recurring problem.” Captain Jason went to speak with him. Eddy said he was unsure whether he still wanted to stay there. “I’ve not felt like such an idiot before,” added Eddy. The Captain appreciated his work and communicated with fellow crew members. He advised Eddy not to be passive-aggressive or angry. Further in the episode, Ben talked to Eddy about how things had unfolded earlier involving them and Jenna, “I let you down, and I probably put Jenna down.” He also admitted to having kissed Jenna and felt bad about his behavior.

Fans witnessed a one-on-one chat between Eddy and Jenna. He told her that she did not deserve his time. “My entire season has been emotionally manipulative. You don’t control my emotions anymore,” said Eddy. As he walked away, Jenna was left emotional. Betul comforted her. Jenna admitted to have “f**ked up.” “I know. Sometimes we all f**k up,” replied Betul. The captain radioed Daisy to the bridge to discuss the complicated situation involving Jenna, Ben, and Eddy. She noted that they had played a part in it, and everybody else was “dragged” into their mess. Captain Jason reflected on similar situations, including reprimanding Ellie, letting Mike go from his job, scolding Ben in front of the crew, and more. He told Daisy to take away Jenna’s stripes as a second stew as a repercussion of her behavior. After learning about her demotion, Jenna got emotional.