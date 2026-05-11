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‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 6 Recap: Pinky and Cynthia get into heated argument as room drama continues

The 'RHOA' Dallas trip got intense as Shamea and Kelli's assigned rooms were not clean
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 15 HOURS AGO
Stills from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Cynthia Bailey and Pinky Cole (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
Stills from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Cynthia Bailey and Pinky Cole (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 6, titled 'Saddle Up and Settle Scores,' featured Porsha talking to fellow cast members Angela, K. Michelle, and Phaedra. She reflected on Pinky’s behavior, and the group agreed she “meant” well, but her way of expressing it might be a little different from theirs. Later, while on the road, Shamea and Kelli reflected on the events from the previous night. Cynthia said that the night did not end on such a "fun note," as Shamea recalled having to sit by the pool while their rooms were being cleaned. Cynthia noted that they were letting the “room situation” take up a lot of their time. This came after Shamea and Kelli's assigned rooms were not clean. Pinky then confronted Cynthia about this, and their conversation turned into an intense argument.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Shamea Morton (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Shamea Morton (Image Source: Bravo)

Cynthia noted that she was doing everything she could, but Shamea and Kelli repeatedly speaking about the room situation didn’t sit well with her. “You guys won't stop talking about it,” she noted. After a few more minutes of the same discussion, she announced that if someone didn’t want to stay there, they were free to leave. 'RHOA' star Cynthia then apologized to Kelli for the discomfort she might have experienced because of the room. While they were discussing this, the rest of the cast members in the other car were enjoying the music and singing along. 

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Shamea and Pinky (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Shamea and Pinky (Image Source: Bravo)

At lunch, Shamea and Drew spoke about their past differences and tried to set them aside. The former told Drew she wanted an apology from her. Both of them stood up to apologize, but ended up having a heated discussion. Seeing this, Cynthia noted that since they were at a restaurant, they should finish their conversation later. Shamea mentioned that both of them “tried,” while Pinky noted that they were “getting close” to patching things up. Cynthia then addressed Pinky and mentioned that some of the previous night's conversations were uncomfortable for a few of them. This came after Pinky's previous remarks on the room arrangements and her heated exchange with Angela. Shamea added that Pinky had good intentions, but Cynthia pointed out, “There’s intention, and then there’s delivery.” 

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Porsha, K. Michelle and Phaedra (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 6 featuring Porsha, K. Michelle, and Phaedra (Image Source: Bravo)

Pinky recalled Cynthia telling her that her tone was a “little aggressive.” “The table was very messy, but I have moved on,” responded Pinky. Cynthia told Pinky that she has a habit of starting a conversation, running it by herself, and also ending it by herself. Drew agreed with her. Listening to Cynthia, Pinky shared more in her private confessional. "It's very disrespectful to call somebody very aggressive. Especially with all Black Women had to go through. So if you think my aggressiveness is taking space in your little world, then I will be aggressive. But what you will not do is you will not disrespect me because I'm powerful and I'm strong and I stand in my truth," shared Pinky. As Cynthia and Pinky got into a disagreement, fellow cast members suggested that they should get their food to go.

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