Are Chris and Kayla still together? Every clue about their 'Perfect Match' romance

Chris and Kayla shook the villa with their short love story, but did it survive in the outside world

Season 4 of 'Perfect Match' arrived on May 13, and quickly set social media on fire. The Netflix reality show features contestants from different shows who arrive at a villa to match with each other. In the end, only one couple remains, which is deemed the winner. A duo that has gained a lot of attention since the show began airing is Chris and Kayla. Chris Dahlan is an alumnus of 'Age of Attraction,' while Kayla Richart is a participant in 'Too Hot To Handle 4.' Their love story was brief in the show, but left a deep impact on viewers' minds with their scorching chemistry.

Still of Chris and Kayla from 'Perfect Match' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Kayla joined the show in Episode 2 and took Chris out on a date. At that point, Chris was already matched with Mackenzie Bellows from 'Squid Game: The Challenge 2.' Still, Chris accepted, as he also felt a connection with Kayla. He described the 'Too Hot To Handle' alum as a "beautiful girl that I actually really vibe with." During a conversation with his friends, Chris also gushed about Kayla. "I feel like I haven't had this feeling in a long time," he shared. In the interview, the 'Age of Attraction' star expressed his strong feelings. "I'm definitely an over-thinker, thinking about our kids already and marriage, it's like dude we've just met. But I'm going to be confident in this connection until you give me a reason not to," he said.

Their love story hit a brick wall when both got eliminated in Episode 3 after a group vote. The pair was devastated, but Chris assured Kayla that their journey was not over. "We're not done. We're not done, okay?" Oh, and "I'm excited to get to know you more," Chris said to Kayla. The producers played fairies and gave them a chance to continue on the show. The pair was called back to stir up trouble with the other matched duos in the show. Chris went to the girls' mixer, while Kayla went to the boys' mixer. In the girls' mixer, Chris shared a kiss with Sophie Willett from 'Love is Blind UK'.

Their fate will be revealed when the rest of the episodes drop on May 20. But internet sleuths took it upon themselves to figure out the duo's equation outside. Post-season interviews suggest a soft corner. During an interview with Decider, Chris said he was all in on Kayla during the mixer. "The honest truth is, I wanted to return my way back to Kayla at that point," Chris explained. "I was kind of disengaged at the mixer for a little while. You see me kissing Sophie at the end. We were playing that game, and everyone got to choose who they wanted to kiss or whatever. Obviously, I'm telling myself, 'Let me be open and talk to everybody else.' But in my heart, I'm like, 'I'm just trying to get back to Kayla right now.'"

Both follow each other on Instagram, and the vibes are flirty to say the least. Chris has repeatedly commented with fire emojis on Kayla's several posts. Kayla also left a flirty comment on Chris's casting announcement. During a press event for the show, the couple did not interact but seemed comfortable around each other. Their status remains unclear, but they are definitely on each other's minds. The first five episodes of 'Perfect Match' Season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.