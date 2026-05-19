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Kyle Richards shuts down ‘RHOBH’ pause rumors — but fans still think trouble is brewing

The star denied ‘RHOBH’ pause rumors, but the conversation around the show's future and her relationship with Mauricio Umansky remains heated.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Kyle Richards attends the Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)
Kyle Richards attends the Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards is trying to calm worried Bravo fans after rumors began spreading online that the show may have quietly been paused. However, despite her direct response, viewers still believe something unusual may be happening behind the scenes. The conversation started when the network shared a new promotional post highlighting several current and upcoming shows, but left out 'RHOBH.' Since the show has been one of Bravo's biggest for over a decade, speculations about its future surfaced online. Fans flooded the comment section, wondering whether the show had been put on pause. One fan wrote on X, "They take the best trips, and I love most of this cast. They BETTER not be on pause." "We can only hope," wrote another. One Reddit user responded to a threat on the same topic with, "Ratings are too good, so I doubt it." Another wrote, "'RHOBH' is still the highest-rated housewives franchise. They won't pause this franchise. They can't." Another fan had a similar response, "It's their crown jewel. They won't put it on pause."

Screenshot of the comment section of Bravo's post (Image Credit: @bravotv | Instagram)
A screenshot of the comment section of Bravo's post (Image Source: Instagram | @bravotv)

Richards directly responded to one of the comments, stating, "Not on pause," shutting down all the rumors around the show's cancellation. However, her firm response did not stop the speculation as many fans remained unconvinced. Fans also revisited the buzz around Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. The couple announced their separation in 2023, but have not formally filed for divorce. Since their split, there has been intense online gossip about the status of their relationship. Both parties have discussed their separation publicly on multiple occasions.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards looking at their daugthers first dance during 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 15 Episode 18 (Image Credit: Bravo)
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are looking at their daughter's first dance during 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 15 Episode 18 (Image Source: Bravo)

The actress recently shared on the show an emotional episode about meeting her former partner after the split and seeing him flirt with other women. Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts. One fan shared her support with, "I am watching the old episodes, and Kyle and Moe had a beautiful relationship. It is sad what happened to them." "Sooo, what do you want, Kyle?? If you want him back, just say that. It is okay to want your marriage and husband back," wrote another. One fan shared, "So, we are upset he's flirting while single, and you're on national television tattooing your pelvis bone with your girlfriend? Ok.. got it!!"

A screengrab of Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' Season 15 reunion preview clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)
A screengrab of Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' Season 15 reunion preview clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Richards recently appeared on 'The Bossticks Podcast' hosted by Lauren Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, and talked about the continued online conversations about the reality of her relationship. "There has been more talk about that as of recently … the longer things go on like this, it seems harder, you know, to think about how do you come back from this." She continued, "I think both of us, if we just hard to accept or acknowledge, because this is such a big part of our identities, you know, being married so long. But we've kept it so normal with our family." While the online chatter around Richards' personal life and 'RHOBH' show no sign of calming down, it is clear that the reality show will be back on television.

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