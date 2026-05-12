‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion clip reveals West had 'full-blown exclusive relationship' before Amanda

Some of the ‘Summer House’ cast members discussed West Wilson’s prior relationship and claimed to have ‘receipts’ of the same.

While Bravo fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion, a recently released clip at NBCU Upfront shook the internet. The clip, released on May 11, from the reunion features a private conversation between a few cast members. This includes Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Ben Weddell, and Mia Calabrese. It started with Cooke telling everyone to “focus on West’s ease of lying.” He further revealed, “We know that he had a full-blown exclusive relationship since February 2025.” It is being speculated that he was referring to Wilson’s ex, Meija Moreno. Cooke also noted that they had “receipts.” The video clips showed Cooke sitting on the reunion set surrounded by Miller, Weddell, and Calabrese, while Radke was in front of him. However, Cooke did not reveal whom he was referring to in the clip.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West Wilson and Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo)

Listening to Cooke, Miller noted that Wilson “had a girlfriend this entire time.” Fellow cast member Calabrese added that they “can’t wait” for the receipts. Fans must remember that Miller dated Wilson in 2023. In the currently airing Season 10, viewers witnessed Miller and Wilson reconnecting and being back to “friends” again. Additionally, while the show features events from last year, Wilson and Batula announced their romantic relationship on March 31. The two shared, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything.” Throughout the latest season, fans have also observed Batula’s notable absence from many episodes. For the episodes she was present and involved in filming, she could be seen getting involved in arguments with Cooke.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring Amanda (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Apart from that, fans must also remember another alleged relationship complication that involved Wilson and ‘RHONJ’ alum Jenn Fessler. At the time, Miller alleged that the two “slept together,” but Fessler denied it. Earlier this month, Fessler also voiced her concerns over the allegations via Instagram. She wrote, “It is not nice, nor is it OK, to post something categorically untrue and defamatory on social media (regardless of whatever rumors or ‘evidence’ led you to that conclusion”, wrote Fessler via Instagram stories. She added, “that is the definition of libel.” As for Wilson, he also took Instagram to share his side of the story and said that those allegations were “news” to him. On April 21, during his appearance on the ‘Show Me Something‘ podcast, he pointed out that before getting into the relationship with Batula, “everyone was single.” He added, “There was no overlap.”

In the same podcast, Wilson shared, “I know there are a thousand different theories right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen. We realized things were maybe a little bit serious in February, and that’s when this all started. There’s not a whole lot more to it than that.” Recently filmed ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion also turned out to be quite the topic of discussion since Wilson and Batula left together. According to Page Six’s exclusive photo updates, shared on April 24, the two left the filming set together and departed in the same car. To know more about how things unfolded between Wilson and Batula, fans will have to wait for the show’s remaining episodes to be released, followed by the reunion.