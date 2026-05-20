‘Summer House’ 10 Reunion trailer: Amanda walks off as Ciara slams her over her relationship with West

After fellow cast members confronted Amanda about her and West’s relationship, she got emotional and left the stage.

Recently, Bravo released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16, which marked the end of the current season. Despite the season ending, the drama is far from over. While fans are quite eager for the highly anticipated reunion, Bravo dropped a sneak peek featuring multiple intense arguments. It involved Ciara, Lindsay, Kyle, and more confronting Amanda and West over their romantic relationship. Along with the show host, Andy Cohen, the rest of the cast members could be seen sitting on stage. The sneak peek starts with Lindsay getting ready for her confessional look. Soon, Kyle joined and told her, “I think you should check your phone.” She saw Amanda and West’s joint announcement, shared on Instagram. “For the love of God,” reacted Lindsay.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Kyle and Lindsay (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Lindsay continued reading from Amanda’s Instagram story, “What’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. We recognize this has an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless.” Fans also witnessed West and Amanda sharing the dressing room as they got ready for the reunion. Lindsay and Kyle were shocked after learning about Amanda and West’s announcement. He mentioned, “I don’t know what Amanda and West can say to, like, recover.” ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion host questioned Amanda and West’s relationship and asked the two, “To be clear: are you two in love?” “This isn’t like a s** scandal. It was like hanging out,” responded West. Fellow cast member Jesse jumped in and confronted West, “Why continue to lie?”

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Amanda and West (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Soon, fellow cast members joined the discussion and shared their thoughts. “I mean, we’re talking about a guy who sits on girls to show them that he has a crush on them. You know who else does that? Gemma,” reacted Lindsay. Seeing her in a confrontational mode and sharing her thoughts, Jesse whispered, “Lindsay’s giving like Cruella de Vil.” Carl agreed with that. “It looks good. Incredible, honestly,” he added. Things took a turn for Jesse as he got emotional. Andy asked him what was going through his mind. Jesse referred to West and noted, “I feel like I’m losing a brother. I hope that you can somehow improve and prove us wrong, but it doesn’t look good.” Kyle also confronted West, stating how he thought he knew him. “And I’ve been going back and forth between feeling concerned and betrayed,” added Kyle.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Ciara confronting Amanda (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

A scene featured Amanda opening up about her situation: “No one in this world has ever been in a situation like this before?” Lindsay criticized her, “In high school, maybe.” Ciara added, “Are we morally bankrupt?” Further, Ciara reflected on her close bond with Amanda and how she had been there for her. “Over the past six years, I have been your f**king champion. I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f**king my ex.” She added, “He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works. Because he’s with you to spite me.” Amanda got emotional and said that she needed a break. Seeing her leave, some of the female cast members asked West whether he would go after Amanda to console her. “You should go after your girl,” stated Ciara. But he didn’t go. “Get up and go after her, West. Be a f**king man,” announced Lindsay. Kyle noted that the situation was “so f**king weird.” ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion will be released in three parts, starting from next week, May 26 onwards.