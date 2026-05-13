‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episodes 1-5 Recap: Marissa and DaMari take control as new bombshells target couples

Participants explore their connections through various compatibility challenges and games in the villa in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4.

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 on Wednesday. The first episode started with new singles entering the villa. This included Nick, DaMari, Natalie, Marissa, Mackenzie, Jimmy Presnell, Alison, Ally, Chris, and Yamen. Soon, show host Nick Lachey joined them. He shared that they would have the opportunity to see if one of the singles was their ‘Perfect Match.’ He told everyone to pair up with a potential partner by the end of the night and announced the first game, 'Play Your Cards Right.' They went through various activities such as kissing, body shots, dare, and more. After that, the singles explored the villa and spoke with multiple cast members. First matched couples were: Alison-Yamen, Natalie-Nick, Ally-Jimmy, DaMari-Marissa, and Mackenzie-Chris.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The next morning on Day 2, singles went to the beach for their first compatibility challenge. ‘Perfect Match’ host announced the name: Plug Your Holes. The winning couple would be sent on a romantic date tonight and to the boardroom for a visit. They would have the power to bring brand-new singles into the villa. DaMari and Marissa won the first challenge after an exciting battle against fellow couples and won the date night. On Day 3, the two were sent to the boardroom and decided to bring Dave, Kayla, and Jimmy S to the villa. Episode 2 started with the singles’ arrival. They explored their connections and got to know fellow singles. Later that night, they all played a game called Coconut Kiss. It was to be played with someone other than their current partners. Dave and Ally won the game. The rest of the teams had to switch partners and start again. Nick and Alison won the second round.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Nick and Alison during the Coconut Kiss Game (Image Source: Netflix | @Tudum)

The next morning on Day 4, the host asked newly arrived singles to choose their partners for their first dates. He also announced that after their dates, singles will find their matches, and those who end up alone will have to leave the villa. Couples going on their first dates were: Kayla-Chris, Dave-Mackenzie, and Alison-Jimmy S. ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 3 started with singles exploring their connections and finding their matches. Newly matched couples were: Kayla-Chris, Ally-Jimmy P, Natalie-Yamen, Alison-Jimmy S, Marissa-DaMari, and Mackenzie-Dave. Nick was sent home after he failed to make a new connection.

​On Day 5, the remaining 6 couples went for their next compatibility challenge, Fact or Splash. It ended with DaMari and Marissa winning, again. Later that night, Nick Lachey visited the villa and announced the upcoming elimination. Based on the participants’ votes, two of them were eliminated: Kayla and Chris. On Day 6, the winning couple, Marissa and DaMari, visited the boardroom. They decided to bring Kassy, Sophie, and Katherine to the villa. Their arrival shook existing connections among the couples, as a few of them seemed interested in the newly arrived singles. While couples spent the night in their private rooms, Kassy, Katherine, and Sophie shared one. The next morning, they were given a chance to find a partner for their first dates.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 Ally and Jimmy P (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Episode 5 started with the events from Day 8. Everyone talked to the singles they wanted to know and later on couple up with. Newly matched couples were: Ally-Jimmy P, Alison-Jimmy S, Natalie-Yamen, Marissa-DaMari, and Sophie-Dave. The next morning, Nick Lachey arrived at the villa and announced that they would “mix up” things a bit. He added that there won’t be a compatibility challenge. Instead, female participants would spend their time with single men, while male participants would spend their time with single women. Soon, females were sent to the Women's Mixer and male participants to the Men's Mixer. Singles, including eliminated contestants, arrived at both mixers. They got to know new singles while playing Truth or Dare. With the new arrivals, existing couples' dynamics are sure to be shaken up before the next couples' match-up.