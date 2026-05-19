MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who will win ‘Survivor’ 50? Rob Mariano reveals he’s rooting for castaway he coached before filming began

Five-time player Rob Mariano reflected on the CBS show’s current season and who he has been rooting for to win.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of 'Survivor' Season 39 mentors Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano (Cover Image Source: CBS Entertainment | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still of 'Survivor' Season 39 mentors Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano (Cover Image Source: CBS Entertainment | Photo by Robert Voets)

‘Survivor’ fans must remember Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, a renowned name in reality TV, especially after winning ‘Survivor: Redemption Island.’ While the currently airing ‘Survivor’ 50 is about to end and reveal the winner, Rob opened up about who he has been hoping would win. In his interview with USA Today, Rob noted, “These next couple of challenges mean so much. But it’s still anybody’s game.” Earlier, viewers witnessed five remaining contestants moving forward towards the ‘Survivor’ 50 finale. They are Jonathan Young, Rizo Velovic, Aubry Bracco, Joe Hunter, and Tiffany Ervin. According to Rob, it could be “anyone” who would put themselves in the best way in front of the jury. However, he has been hoping that Jonathan Young from Season 42 will win.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Jonathan Young (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs
A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Jonathan Young (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs

For the fans who may not know, Rob has helped Young ahead of his participation in ‘Survivor’ 50. They used to play tennis together, and Rob saw himself in Young. “I watched his gameplay, and I told him, like, things that I think he could improve upon, how he could play better, things I would avoid. And I kind of gave him a little bit of my playbook,” stated Rob. He recalled telling Young, “You’re not me, you can’t play like me, but you can play like you. And if I were you, this is how I would play.” The last elimination on the CBS show featured one of the strong contestants, Cirie Fields, going home. After her elimination, Rob believes Young could win the game.

Ozzy Lusth from Survivor 50 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
Ozzy Lusth from Survivor 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Apart from him, Rob had also been rooting for Lusth. However, he was eliminated during the May 6 episode. Before his blindsiding elimination, Lusth was on his way to tying Rob’s record for having the most individual immunity challenge wins on the show. But it all ended after he was sent home with a 4-1 vote from fellow participants. Recalling Lusth’s elimination, Rob stated, “I do feel bad about the way he went out; it was kind of tough to see him meet the same fate.” Unlike Rob, his children were not rooting for Lusth, “My kids were happy when he was voted out. I was sad, but they were happy. ‘Like, daddy, you get to keep your record,” he recalled.

​Viewers must remember that Rob has appeared on the show five times. His first time participating on ‘Survivor’ was back in Season 4 (2002), followed by Season 8 (2004), where he met his wife, Amber Mariano. Later, he was also part of Season 20 (2010) and Season 22 (2011), during which he won the $1 million cash prize. After that, he also returned in Season 39 (2019) alongside Sandra Diaz as a non-competing mentor. For the upcoming ‘Survivor’ Season 50 finale and winner reveal, Rob would be in Los Angeles. The winner will be announced live from the United States for the first time since 2019 (Season 39).

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What happened to Jenna Woudberg? ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain makes brutal decision as drama unfolds
BELOW DECK (2013)

What happened to Jenna Woudberg? ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain makes brutal decision as drama unfolds

Captain Jason made a major decision after learning about Jenna's behavior involving Eddy and Ben
6 hours ago
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 Recap: Captain Jason snaps over Ben and Jenna’s drama
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 Recap: Captain Jason snaps over Ben and Jenna’s drama

Jenna’s behavior gets her into trouble, while Ben and Eddy’s friendship takes a turn for the worse.
8 hours ago
‘RHORI’ Episode 8 Recap: Rosie and Kelsey’s feud boils over while Alicia struggles during Rulla’s dinner
REALITY TV

‘RHORI’ Episode 8 Recap: Rosie and Kelsey’s feud boils over while Alicia struggles during Rulla’s dinner

Kelsey's joke does not land well as she arrives at Rosie’s house with a siren and a speaker
1 day ago
‘90 Day Fiancé’ 12 Episode 2 sees Ashia seek legal advice as Debby gets troubling news about Mido's trip
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ 12 Episode 2 sees Ashia seek legal advice as Debby gets troubling news about Mido's trip

Ashia plans to meet an attorney to discuss her fiancé, Maxwell’s, visa application
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ fans can enjoy Season 10 finale and reunion in the real Hamptons house - here’s the price
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ fans can enjoy Season 10 finale and reunion in the real Hamptons house - here’s the price

The Season 10 finale will air on May 19, 2026, and the reunion episodes will release on May 26, June 2, and June 9
1 day ago
‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 Recap: K. Michelle breaks down over feeling ‘unsafe’ as group tensions explode
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (RHOA)

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 Recap: K. Michelle breaks down over feeling ‘unsafe’ as group tensions explode

After K. Michelle shared how she really felt within the group, tension rose among the housewives.
1 day ago
Who will win 'Survivor 50'? Our prediction as 5 top contestants reach the finale
REALITY TV

Who will win 'Survivor 50'? Our prediction as 5 top contestants reach the finale

We pick our winner from the Final Five featuring Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Aubry Bracco, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin
2 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ today? Fans think this 5-time winner looks like famous movie character — and you’ll see why
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ today? Fans think this 5-time winner looks like famous movie character — and you’ll see why

Tristan Williams participates in an intense struggle with Griffith during the Double Jeopardy round for his eighth straight game.
3 days ago
Are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together? All the sneaky clues and evidence so far
REALITY TV

Are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together? All the sneaky clues and evidence so far

Chris and Kayla shook the villa with their short love story, but did it survive in the outside world
3 days ago
‘Survivor 50' contestant Rick Devens reveals what the cameras didn’t show before his elimination
REALITY TV

‘Survivor 50' contestant Rick Devens reveals what the cameras didn’t show before his elimination

After his Shot In The Dark turned out to be ‘Not Safe,’ Rick was sent home along with Cirie Fields, but he shared about what happened later.
3 days ago