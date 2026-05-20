‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 Recap: Amanda makes major decision about Kyle as emotions run high

After the group enjoyed their final Hamptons party, Amanda and Kyle had a one-on-one conversation that left their relationship's future uncertain.

The recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featured the final party, where cast members reflected on their friendships and relationships, after which they said goodbye to yet another summer. The final episode saw the group enjoying the final Hamptons party hosted by Ciara. While many of the cast members’ friends attended the party, a few of them had private chats. One of them was between Lindsay and Carl. She told Carl about meeting his mom, Sharon, at the Soft Bar launch and asking for a “bunch of hugs.” He also asked Lindsay questions about her daughter, Gemma. “And I was very uncomfortable. Like, I was pretty rattled, honestly,” added Lindsay. She also recalled Carl’s mom celebrating their breakup “partying” in Mexico. Carl admitted he did not handle any of those situations well and apologized to Lindsay.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featuring Carl Radke | (Image Source: @Bravo)

During the party, Kyle wanted to introduce Amanda to somebody, but she refused. She confessed to the cameras about her relationship with Kyle, “I don’t want to ignore my issues with Kyle by any means. I just don’t feel like arguing with him anymore.” The group went out to party and returned late at night, around 2 am. After that, while most of the cast members went to bed, Ciara, West, Sabrina, and Ben were still sitting outside by the pool. Fans witnessed Ciara and West getting intimate as they shared a kiss. The next morning, everyone gathered in the living area for brunch, where almost everyone was emotional about the end of the summer and that they would be returning home soon.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 | (Image Source: @Bravo)

As they enjoyed their last brunch of the season, Lindsay shared, “I had a great Summer with everyone here. I loved meeting all the new people. I loved hanging out with old friends. We’ve had a couple of relationships formed…we’ve KJ and Dara, Ben and Sabrina, West and Ciara…Oh my God!” Lindsay added that she and Carl also had a chat the night before. Everyone cheered and clapped. Carl suggested that they all should do a “one big group hug.” Soon, ‘Summer House’ cast members packed their stuff and said their goodbyes. While Amanda, Lindsay, Ciara, and West said goodbye, Ciara grew emotional. Seeing her, everyone else became emotional, too. After the rest of the cast members left, only Amanda and Kyle were at the house. She asked Kyle to have a chat before she left. She asked him how he was doing. “I mean, I literally feel sick to my stomach. Like, on the beach, Ciara and I had a chat and she more or less implied that you guys had talked about us needing time apart,” responded Kyle.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featuring Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula | (Image Source: @Bravo)

Amanda told him that Ciara also brought the same thing up to her. But she had “no intentions…Like, I heard what she was saying, and I was like, ‘Yeah. Maybe if it gets to that point one day.’ But I was like, we’re in a good place right now and I really feel like things are moving in the right direction.” Amanda recalled a recent explosive dinner where Kyle told her “f**k you” and noted that such behavior of his put her back to square one. “Like, is this what forever’s gonna look like for us?” she asked. She mentioned having grown throughout the past ten years together. Soon, she suggested “something” needed to be different in their relationship. “And I just feel like we just need some time apart right now,” mentioned Amanda. She told Kyle that she will be staying in a hotel and meet him during the couples therapy. Kyle felt like “throwing up.” Both of them got emotional and left the house.