‘RHORI’ Episode 8 Recap: Rosie and Kelsey’s feud boils over while Alicia struggles during Rulla’s dinner

Kelsey's joke does not land well as she arrives at Rosie’s house with a siren and a speaker

‘RHORI’ Season 1 Episode 8 saw Alicia talking to her fiancé, Bill, about her recent trip with the other housewives. She recalled her intense conversation with Liz about her father and noted that her blood was “rushing” at the time. “My blood was rushing because…it was like, upsetting, you know,” she said. Bill told her to control her reaction since she couldn’t control other people. “Thank you, Billy. That’s very deep,” responded Alicia. She also recalled that Jo-Ellen showed her a video “of Brian, with the mistress…cheating on her…hugging her for like five minutes.” Billy asked how she knew when the video was from. Alicia then revealed that the video had a date and time stamp as she mimicked Jo-Ellen and recalled what she said. However, Alicia didn’t want to get involved in the situation as it was already “too messy.”

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 8 featuring Kelsey Swanson (Image Source: Bravo)

In her private confessional, Alicia admitted that if there was ever a video of Billy with someone, she would want to know about it from her friends. However, she couldn’t tell Rulla because she wouldn’t be okay after learning about it. “It’s embarrassing, you know. The father of her kids,” added Alicia. Billy noted that her trip was “emotionally draining.” Further in the episode, Kelsey had a conversation with her sister, Taylor, and mom, Julie. After they arrived at Kelsey’s new house, her sister pointed out that the house was “the size of her closet,” but added that “it’ll do.” Kelsey confessed to the cameras about how she used to have assistance in several aspects of her life. "I used to have someone to do my laundry, someone for my makeup, a live-in chef, someone to make my bed…We had a driver, so it was always somebody doing things for me." Later, when Taylor asked Kelsey about how much she was paying for rent, she revealed that she wasn’t paying it. Her mom and sister were surprised to learn that her ex was paying for the house.

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 8 featuring Ashley Iaconetti Haibon (Image Source: Bravo)

‘RHORI’ star Ashley opened up about her son, Dawson, feeling unwell while she was on the Newport trip. “I mean, it could have been so much worse. Thank goodness my mom was here,” she confessed. Ashley admitted to relying heavily on her parents. She talked to her friend Lizzy about the trip and how it went. Ashley felt that she was making strides and bonding with fellow cast members. Jo-Ellen went to see her mother, Nancy, and sister, Jen, at their old family home. They reflected on the time they had spent together there. She also recalled her grandfather and how she was closer to him. Jo-Ellen got emotional when she told her mother that she had not always treated her kindly. She added that her mother should have taught her to be respectful and nice. She recalled the times during her school years when her mother sent her away. After listening to her, Nancy apologized to Jo-Ellen. She added that she didn’t send her away intentionally. The two had a very intense conversation, after which her mother also got emotional. Fans also witnessed Alicia and Billy visiting Rulla and her husband at their home for dinner. Upon entering the house, Alicia told the cameras she felt uneasy going there after watching the video.

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 8 featuring Alicia Carmody (Image Source: Bravo)

Kelsey arrived at Rosie’s house with a siren and a speaker. “Rosie Woods. This is the house police. I have eyes on the property. Suspect says 8,000 square feet. More like 8,000 inches,” said Kelsey via the speaker. Witnessing Kelsey’s behavior, Rosie stated that she lived in a "very nice community with a no-siren ordinance." "You can't just be blasting sirens for no reason," she added. The two then stepped into the house, where Rosie had the blueprints ready for Kelsey to go through. As Rosie didn’t appreciate Kelsey’s behavior, she voiced her concerns. But Kelsey told her it was a joke. “This 'funny joke' proves that you’re not trying to move forward with me, you just want to make fun of me, and now you’re coming to my house, and you’re doing it again, seriously?” confessed Rosie.