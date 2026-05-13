Where was ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 filmed? Inside Netflix show's stunning locations

Reality stars from popular franchises will join Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 to build connections

Reality TV fans have been eagerly waiting for Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4. With its premiere on May 13, the platform will release the first five episodes together and introduce the much-loved singles from across popular franchises. Contestants from 'Love Island', 'Love Is Blind', 'Vanderpump Rules', 'Million Dollar Secret', 'Too Hot To Handle', 'The Ultimatum', and more will enter the villa to find their perfect match. Apart from the cast members, fans have also been curious about the picturesque backdrop against which Season 4 was filmed. The debut season of ‘Perfect Match’ was filmed in Casa Naga, located in Playa Bonita, after which Seasons 2 and 3 were shot in Mexico’s Tulum.

A still from the 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 featured a five-bedroom villa, Casa Xolo. It was the main villa for the previous installment, located 10 minutes away from downtown Tulum. It had luxurious amenities, including a huge 23-meter swimming pool and a tennis court. Viewers looking to spend their holidays there could also rent the property, which, according to Marie Claire, costs around $1500-$2000 per night. Additional locations for the last season included Ajal Tulum, which was a treehouse boutique hotel. Some of the scenes were also filmed in Secrets Tulum, a hotel with a beach club. A jungle wellness retreat, Holistika, and the fitness facility, Tulum Fight Club, were also featured in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Nick from (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

As for ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4, while Netflix has not yet revealed the exact filming locations, there are speculations that it might use the same filming locations as the second and third seasons. The Season 4 trailer included similar tropical villas with modern design and private beachfront access. Additionally, it featured sleek jungle architecture and a pool where participants spent most of their time.

Netflix teased that ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 will return with “even more swaps, sparks, and drama,” as per Tudum. Several contestants will be seen looking to form romantic connections as they attempt to win the show. Some reality TV stars including, Chris (from 'Age of Attraction'), Dave (from 'Married at First Sight: Australia'), DeMari (from 'Too Hot To Handle' Season 6), Nick ('Million Dollar Secret' Season 2 winner), Ally (from 'Vanderpump Rules'), Bri (from 'Too Hot To Handle' Season 6 and 'Battle Camp'), Marissa (from 'Love Is Blind' Season 7), and more have already become the talk of the town and fans are eager to see how their favorites perform.