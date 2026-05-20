What happened to ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Jenny Slatten? ALS diagnosis comes to light ahead of ‘Last Resort’ 3

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are facing a heartbreaking new chapter after a frightening health scare led to her life-changing ALS diagnosis.

Jenny Slatten is sharing a heartbreaking health update with fans. The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star has been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells connected to movement and muscle control. Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, opened up about the diagnosis in an interview with PEOPLE ahead of their return in season 3 of ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’, which premieres June 1 on TLC. The couple, who became fan favorites after appearing on ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ in 2019, said they learned about Jenny’s condition in December 2025. According to them, the warning signs started appearing nearly a year earlier. However, at first, they had no idea something so serious was happening. “We’re doing what we can,” Jenny said in the interview while speaking about how life has changed since the diagnosis.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, slowly damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, people living with the illness can lose the ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe on their own. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is currently no cure for the disease, though some treatments may help slow its progression in certain patients. Sumit explained that the first sign that something was wrong appeared in December 2024 when Jenny suddenly choked “badly” while drinking water. Not long after that incident, she started dealing with migraines and trouble swallowing medication. At first, the couple believed she might simply be dealing with an infection or another less serious health issue. They sought treatment, and for a while, it looked like things were improving a little. Still, other symptoms slowly crept in.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh in a still from '90 Day: The Last Resort' (Image Source: YouTube | 90 Day Fiance)

Jenny’s speech became noticeably slower, and conversations started becoming harder for her. Sumit said she often avoided speaking altogether, as it was becoming frustrating and exhausting. Things became even more concerning during a trip to New York City in December 2025 for a ‘90 Day Fiancé’ holiday gathering. Fans watching interviews from the event noticed changes in Jenny’s speech pattern. Some viewers even started discussing her health online afterward. Initially, Sumit was “thinking that maybe … Jenny didn’t even sleep.” But then one particular comment caught his attention. According to Sumit, someone online suggested that Jenny’s symptoms resembled ALS. That comment pushed him to research the disease. The more he read, the more alarmed he became, as many of her symptoms lined up with what he was seeing online.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh in a selfie (Image Source: Instagram | @sumitjenny)

Then another painful detail came rushing back to them. Jenny’s father died from ALS over ten years ago. After returning to India, the couple met with several neurologists, hoping to get answers. At first, some doctors suspected there might be a clot in Jenny’s brain. But after further evaluations and a second medical opinion, they finally received confirmation that she had ALS. Jenny said that “we cried and held each other” after hearing the news. Even so, the couple says doctors have told them Jenny’s disease appears to be progressing slowly for now, which has given them a little breathing room as they figure out the next steps. These days, much of their focus is on learning everything they can about treatment.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @sumitjenny)

Jenny is considering genetic testing to find out whether she carries a hereditary ALS gene mutation. That information could potentially help her qualify for medications or clinical treatments designed to slow the illness. At the same time, she has been joining online support groups and connecting with others living with ALS. “Right now we’re just looking and searching,” Jenny explained. Despite the difficult diagnosis, the couple is not planning to leave India. They say they want to continue living their lives together as normally as possible. Jenny also made it clear that, “I don't want to be treated any different. Let’s just live our life as we have been while we can.”