What happened to Jenna Woudberg? ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Captain makes brutal decision as drama unfolds

Captain Jason made a major decision after learning about Jenna's behavior involving Eddy and Ben

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featured several emotional and intense situations. It all started when Ben told Jenna they should remain friends. This came after the former learned that Eddy received a message from Jenna saying she missed him. After the crew members returned to the yacht, things took a turn for Jenna, who was already drunk. She went to Ben’s cabin to confront him and slammed the door on her way out. The rest of the crew kept an eye on her behavior and heard her slamming several doors. “I’m so pissed about this whole situation," noted Daisy, the chief stew. Soon, Jenna approached Eddy, but realizing her state of mind, Daisy asked her not to have a conversation with him.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featuring Daisy in her confessional (Image Source: Bravo)

Later, ‘Below Deck Down Under’ star Jenna confronted Eddy about sharing their private chats. When fellow crew member Alesia tried to talk to her, Jenna responded, “Who do you want, Alesia?” Everyone witnessed her behavior, including Daisy. “Jenna’s actions right now are unacceptable. Literally running up and down, slamming doors, screaming and shouting…it’s becoming poisonous and toxic and uncontrollable,” Joao reacted. The next day, Captain Jason learned about the messy situation involving Jenna, Ben, and Eddy, which led to Jenna spiraling out of control.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featuring Captain Jason, Jenna, and Daisy Woudberg (Image Source: Bravo)

The Captain told Daisy that they had a “s**t storm of a situation” involving their second stew, Jenna. “I told her (Jenna) to stay away from them (Ben and Eddy) as they all had a part to play, including Eddy,” mentioned Daisy. Soon, Captain called Jenna in for a chat, and Daisy was also present. “I don’t like getting involved in personal stuff. But in the last 24 hours, I’ve had two people come to me with concerns. We nearly lost Eddy. That’s a concern as it’s starting to affect my team,” he said. He told Jenna that he was not “penalizing” her, but he wanted her to learn from her mistakes. “I’m gonna take away your role as second stewardess,” he notified Jenna, who realized she had to take responsibility for her actions.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 16 featuring Ben (Image Source: Bravo)

After she was demoted, Jenna left the bridge and went to the storage room. The Captain then told Daisy, “It had to be done,” and she agreed. Later, a fellow crew member, Alesia, saw Jenna crying and asked her what had happened. “Jason took away my stripe. Because Eddy wanted to leave. So it affected the crew,” replied Jenna. Additionally, the friendship between Eddy and Ben also took a turn after the situation unfolded. While Ben wanted to talk to Eddy and apologize, the latter said that Ben was a “massive prick” and that he wanted to stay away from him and Jenna.