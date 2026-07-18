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Why does Nikki walk backwards in ‘Obsession’? Curry Barker’s hit horror movie’s creepiest scene explained

Nikki’s physical movements in ‘Obsession’ grab attention, with one particular antic making fans scratch their heads.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO
A still of Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette) from 'Obsession' (Cover Image Source: Blumhouse)
A still of Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette) from 'Obsession' (Cover Image Source: Blumhouse)

'Obsession' has become one of the biggest blockbusters to come out this year. After dominating the box office, the supernatural horror movie is now headed to Peacock for streaming. The movie's creepy portrayal of a man's entitlement to a woman's free will has left several viewers bewildered. Inde Navarrette's intense portrayal of an obsessed Nikki Freeman has garnered fame worldwide. From her engrossed expressions to the subtle hints of something deranged going on behind the scenes, the actress performed everything to the T. Several instances in the movie have also had fans scratching their heads. 

Nikki and Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)
Nikki and Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)

The director Curry Barker has kept many secrets about the movie. He refuses to clarify what possessed Nikki or why she was walking backwards in the movie's ending sequence. Fans believe the unnerving action was the real Nikki's attempt to break free from 'One Wish Willow's effect. Throughout the movie, there are a few instances of the real Nikki escaping her enclosure in the otherworldly realm. She requests Bear (Michael Johnston) to put a stop to everything in an unnerving sequence, and also interacts with Ian (Cooper Tomlinson) briefly at a party.

Most of the time, though, the 'One Wish Willow' seems to keep her locked up. In the final sequence, the control has become so overwhelming that the real counterpart can do nothing but move her body. This may have led Nikki to walk awkwardly back instead of forward. While the obsessed Nikki wanted to reach out to Bear, the real one wanted to escape, and all she could do was pull herself backwards, but that authority, too, gets taken away from her. Another speculation is that the supernatural entity is pulling her towards something. 

Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)
Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)

Nikki begins walking backwards near the end of the movie, during a tense confrontation with Bear. He tells her he loves her, which makes Nikki glitch and move backwards to a dark hallway. It seems the real Nikki is pulling away from the confession, but the fake one keeps her there. The terrifying sequence that follows is sure to leave an impact on fans. The terrifying ending is sure to leave an impact on fans. After unsuccessfully trying to reverse the wish (Nikki loves him more than anyone in the world), Bear returns home. To his surprise, he found Sarah (Megan Lawless) mutilated on a chair.

From Nikki's condition, it is evident that she is responsible for this. She is wearing Sarah's clothes and has possibly pulled off something so deranged after realizing that Sarah liked Bear, and he also wanted to pursue something with her. Nikki has been driven to such insanity that she threatens to shoot both herself and Bear. Ian enters the scene at an inopportune moment and instead gets shot by Nikki. Finding no other way to stop this nightmare, Bear decides to end his life. He knows that there are three ways to free Nikki: either Bear or Nikki has to die, or someone has to reverse the wish from 'One Wish Willow'.

Nikki and Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Everett | Focus Features)
Nikki and Bear in 'Obsession' (Image Source: Everett | Focus Features)

Bear manages to get the gun from Nikki's hands and locks himself in the bathroom. Finding that he can't shoot himself, he decides to ingest a fatal amount of oxycodone. His cat died at the beginning of the movie in the same way. Immediately regretting his decision, Bear attempts to vomit it out, but to no avail. During the same time, Nikki uses the 'One Wish Willow' brought by Bear to wish that her 'paramour' returns her feelings. Now having a taste of his own medicine, a dazed Bear walks out of the bathroom. The obsessed Bear looks at obsessed Nikki with eyes full of love, and both find themselves on the bed. Soon, Bear dies due to poisoning, and the obsessed Nikki gives way to the real-life counterpart. The movie ends with a horrified Nikki surrounded by the bodies of her three close ones.

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