Oprah interrupted Barbra Streisand and took a break after realizing what she did to the mic: "I own this..."

"I thought just look that if the mic melts in my sweater...in other words, it just makes the focus on the song," Barbra Streisand shared during the interview.

Interviewing Barbra Streisand wasn't a piece of cake for Oprah Winfrey! In 2003, the 'A Star is Born' actress appeared on an episode of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to promote her thirtieth studio album 'The Movie Album.' For her stint on Winfrey's talk show, Streisand donned an all-ivory ensemble and during the episode, Streisand was also accompanied by her ivory lapdog Sammie. However, their interview took a turn, when Winfrey noticed that Streisand had sprayed her microphone to match her sweater and her dog. As per The Things, Winfrey quipped, "I want to just say this ... I own this studio; I've been here I don't know how many years. I've never seen a white mic."

In her response, 'The Way We Were' hitmaker said, "It's actually off-white to match my off-white sweater." Soon after, Winfrey interrupted Streisand mid-sentence and went on to say, "Can you tell the audience how that happened? I said just before Barbra started singing. I said, 'Where'd you get a white mic?" to which Streisand replied, "Because it was a black mic last night, and all you saw against a sea of white. I like simplicity and monochromatic frames, so I thought, Just look at that if the mic melts in my sweater...in other words, it just makes the focus on the song."

A shocked Winfrey exclaimed, "Ok, so you had the mic sprayed." On the other hand, Streisand confirmed the story by saying, "That's right." At that point in time, Winfrey wasn't seemingly happy with the changes Streisand made to the microphone on her talk show. Shortly afterward, the talk show host took a commercial break by telling the studio audience, "We'll be right back." Then, the crowd broke into laughter.

Earlier in the episode, Streisand gushed over her fur baby Sammie and said, "Oh, my god. This is my new little baby. I'll tell you what happened. I went into an antique store; I didn't know when I could get a new dog, and my friend had this baby. Oh, my god. Look at this baby; look at this face. Could I die? I mean, I went into this antique store, and my friend had this little dog, and this is a Coton, and my husband saw how I loved this little dog that my friend had, and he bought it for me for our fifth anniversary, and she's a girl named Samantha after Sammie."

Unfortunately, Streisand's beloved dog, Sammie, passed away in 2017. Then, Streisand opened up about the tragic loss of her 14-year-old dog, Sammie. “She was always with me; for the last 14 years, she went everywhere I went. She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kind of awful," Streisand told the Associated Press, according to People magazine. Streisand announced the heartbreaking news of Sammie's death through an Instagram post. "Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017," she wrote alongside a sweet snap of herself and her fur baby Sammie.