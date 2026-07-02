Where is Frances Zaayer now? Netflix’s ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ revisits fatal Kentucky neighbor feud

Episode 1 of Netflix's newest documentary featured how a long-time friend turned neighbor became the ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ to Shawna and David Scott.

Netflix’s latest docuseries, ‘Worst Neighbor Ever,’ has been attracting viewers with its four episodes and the stories they feature. The docuseries is part of the popular franchise, with two previous installments, ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ and ‘Worst Ex Ever.’ The first episode, titled 'She Finally Snapped,' features the story of Frances Zaayer and her close friend Shawna Scott. It all started when Shawna and her husband, David, moved to Kentucky to be closer to her family. Shawna reconnected with her old family friend Frances, who had just bought a house across the street from their new residence. At first, everything appeared peaceful.

A still from the show 'Worst Neighbor Ever' (Image Source: Netflix)

When Frances faced personal difficulties, Shawna and her husband opened their home and helped her through the ordeal. Things soon took an unexpected turn after Frances showed the two a video of herself railing against members of a specific religion. After Frances showed them the video, her relationship with the couple quickly deteriorated. The two decided to evict Frances from their home, after which she moved across the street from them. Holding a grudge against the couple, Frances became increasingly obsessive, stalking them and eventually turning to violence. Police became involved after both sides made repeated complaints, though Frances was the frequent caller, leading to regular police visits.

A still from 'Worst Neighbor Ever' featuring Shawna Scott (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

In 2018, things escalated, and unthinkable events took place. Frances walked across the street to Shawna and Dave's home and opened fire. While Shawna was shot in the face, David unfortunately died. Later, Shawna underwent 16 facial surgeries while mourning her husband's death. “I just want to be here for my kids and my grandkids because they are the most important thing to me,” Shawna mentioned. On January 12, 2022, Frances Zaayer pleaded guilty to murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

A still from 'Worst Neighbor Ever' (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

As a result, she received a 35-year sentence and remains in prison. However, she will be eligible for parole in 2038. Referring to the possibility of her getting parole, Shawna noted that it was her biggest fear. “Honestly, I hope she never gets out. There’s still a fear that’s in the back of my head every day,” Shawna mentioned. ​‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ featured three more episodes, titled ‘Midwest Meltdown’, ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’, and ‘The Executor.’ As Netflix describes, the docuseries “takes a deep dive into four different cases, each set in a seemingly close-knit neighborhood, until everyday quarrels spiral into harassment, intimidation, and sometimes deadly violence.” If your guilty pleasure is true-crime documentaries, this one would be the perfect binge-watch for the upcoming weekend.

​