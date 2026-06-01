‘The Institute’ Season 2: Ben Barnes drops major filming update on Stephen King’s supernatural thriller

The MGM+ series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and features children with telepathic and telekinetic powers.

The debut season of the MGM+ series 'The Institute' was adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name, featuring gifted children with telepathic and telekinetic abilities being abducted by the government for sinister purposes. Ben Barnes played the police officer Tim Jamieson, who was tasked with helping the children and putting an end to the conspiracy. As is widely known, MGM+ has already renewed the series for a sophomore season. Barnes recently took to his Instagram page to share a hopeful update.

Barnes kicked off his post with the declaration: "We are coming to the end of filming for Season 2 of #TheInstitute." Accompanying the caption is a darkly lit image of Barnes and Luke Ellis, played by Joe Freeman. Barnes went on to reveal that filming the second season with Freeman has been a joyful experience for him and also thanked the showrunners. The post further read, "This lad @joefreemn1 has made these past months a joy, along with the whole cast and crew. Thank you to our showrunners @jackbenderart and @benjamincavell for a terrific second season. I'm sorry I can't post more while I'm shooting, but I've collated lots of videos and pics to share when we're allowed in a few months!"

Mary-Louise Parker in a still from 'The Institute' (Cover image credit: MGM+ | Photo by Chris Reardon)

MGM+ had first teased in January 2026 that Season 2 would arrive sometime this year, and on February 2, King himself announced that filming had begun. If one were to assume that production of the second season would conclude shortly after Barnes's update, it would be fair to speculate that 'The Institute' Season 2 will arrive sometime later this year. Nevertheless, the intensive post-production work required on modern series still leaves room for change. In terms of the plot, the upcoming season is expected to once again feature Tim and Luke and their other surviving compatriots trying their best to reveal the secrets of the evil institute to the rest of the world. Police officer Wendy Gullickson, played by Hannah Galway, and Simon Miller's Kalisha, Arlen So's George Iles, and Fionn Laird's Nick will be playing supporting roles. Although the facility of their previous imprisonment has been razed to the ground, there are several other similar places scattered across the world.

A still of Viggo Hanvelt from 'The Institute' (Image Source: Instagram | @mgmplus)

The above-mentioned characters will have to contend against the formidable Ms. Sigsby, portrayed by Mary-Louise Parker. She will be joined by other antagonists, such as Dr. Daniel Hendricks (Robert Joy) and the Man on the Phone (Jeff Fahey). It has also been revealed that a new character by the name of Nolan Reeves will be introduced. However, the character of Nolan was not mentioned in the novel and is described as an eccentric billionaire funding the global network of institutes.