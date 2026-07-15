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'Obsession' finally sets digital release date at Peacock after $427 million box office run

Curry Barker's record-breaking horror hit is now Focus Features' highest-grossing movie
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the film 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)
A still from the film 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)

Curry Barker's ‘Obsession’ has gone from being an indie horror surprise to becoming one of 2026's biggest success stories. The supernatural thriller has become a massive box office hit. In June, ‘Obsession’ crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie in Focus Features' history. According to Box Office Mojo, the horror feature has now earned $254,014,800 domestically. Overseas, the film has collected another $173,345,000, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $427,359,800. After months in theaters and a premium digital release, the film is finally making its way to subscription streaming. Beginning Friday, July 17, ‘Obsession’ will officially join Peacock's streaming library, allowing subscribers to watch the film without paying an additional rental or purchase fee.

A standard Peacock Premium subscription starts at $10.99 per month. Interestingly, there is another option that could allow new viewers to watch the movie without paying directly for Peacock. Customers who subscribe to eligible DirecTV signature packages, including Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, or Premier, can enjoy two months of the Movies Extra Pack and Peacock Premium at no additional cost. The promotional offer is valued at $19.98. DirecTV also provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers. This means eligible customers can stream ‘Obsession’ during that trial period if they activate the Peacock add-on while choosing their package. Of course, those considering that route should review the trial terms and cancellation policies before signing up.

A still from the 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)
A still from 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)

Viewers who prefer owning the movie digitally have already had access for several weeks. On June 30, it became available as a premium video-on-demand release through Prime Video and Apple TV. The pricing remains the same across both digital storefronts. Fans can purchase the movie for $24.99, giving them permanent access through their digital library, or rent it for $19.99, allowing them to watch it within the standard rental viewing window. This remains a good option for people who do not subscribe to Peacock or simply prefer owning a digital copy instead of relying on streaming availability. ‘Obsession’ is also currently available to order on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray on Amazon, including a limited collector's edition featuring premium packaging and physical bonuses. 

A still from the 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)
A still from 'Obsession' featuring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston (Image Source: Instagram | @obsessionthemovie)

Each physical copy also includes a code for a digital version of the film, allowing buyers to watch it on supported devices without needing the disc every time. That means audiences now have three different ways to enjoy the movie at home: streaming through Peacock, purchasing or renting it digitally, or picking up the physical 4K and Blu-ray release. Written and directed by Curry Barker, ‘Obsession’ combines supernatural horror with psychological suspense. The film centers on Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who uses a supernatural toy to make his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, only for the wish to unleash terrifying consequences.

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