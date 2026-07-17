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Netflix's 'Heartstopper Forever' ending explained: What happens to Nick and Charlie?

In the final installment of 'Heartstopper Forever,' Nick and Charlie’s romance reaches a new beginning as they learn more about themselves.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo By - Samuel Dore)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo By - Samuel Dore)

The fan-favorite Netflix franchise 'Heartstopper Forever' has ended with its final installment, leaving fans missing their beloved characters, Nick (played by Kit Connor), Charlie (played by Joe Locke), and their friends. Everyone’s favorite queer couple went through highs and lows in their time together over the years, and now have finally gotten closure, which the creator and writer, Alice Oseman, hoped that “people enjoy the ending.” She reflected on the ending and noted, “I hope they feel like they can say, ‘These characters are going to be okay. We’re going to be okay. We love Heartstopper, but it’s okay that it’s come to an end.’" Here is how Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper Forever’ ended for Nick, Charlie, and their friends, the storyline that has affected individuals from across the world.

A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By Samuel Dore)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By Samuel Dore) 

Since the debut season, Nick and Charlie have faced hurdles, but have been there for each other while either of them went through difficult times. Season 1 saw Nick struggling with his sexuality, while later seasons explored Charlie's body-image issues, anorexia, and OCD. The latest and final installment saw Nick facing an identity crisis, fearing he had no sense of self apart from Charlie. At one point, the two also broke up after an explosive argument at a party. Charlie pointed out Nick’s struggles with communication. Nick misunderstood his boyfriend’s point of view and left the party, leaving Charlie by himself. The two stayed out of touch for a few days and later saw each other at Truham Pride, where they attended the event with their own friend groups. After seeing Nick with someone else, Charlie thought he was moving too quickly. 

A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By Samuel Dore)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By Samuel Dore)

Later, when Charlie saw the photos that Nick captured with the disposable camera, he saw himself through Nick’s eyes. In a conversation with his mother, Nick confessed that he never wanted to break up. Charlie then sent the pictures to Nick with a cryptic note. He invited Nick to the beach where they had their first date back in Season 1. After Charlie’s apology and Nick’s openness, they got back together. Fans caught a glimpse of what the future might look like for the two as they move forward with their lives. Nick looked happy as he spent time with his group of friends. While Charlie visited him, the two enjoyed themselves at a gay club in Leeds and spent quality time together.

A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By - Samuel Dore)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By - Samuel Dore)

One of the heart-touching scenes was Charlie and Nick going through the photobook filled with pictures of memorable moments. Notably, which, according to the creator, were really important, “because it says the story goes on. This isn’t the end for Nick and Charlie.” She added, “They’re still only 18 and 19. They’ve got their whole lives ahead of them. There will be more photos. We don’t have to see them. We just know that they’re going to be okay.” Furthermore, fans also witnessed their friends moving forward in their lives and deciding what they want to do. This includes Tao (played by Will Gao), Elle (played by Yasmin Finney), Tara (played by Corinna Brown), Darcy (played by Kizzy Edgell), Isaac (played by Tobie Donovan), Sahar (played by Leila Khan), and more.

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