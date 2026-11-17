Prime Video expands ‘The Terminal List’ universe with new prequel based on Jack Carr’s novel

Following ‘Dark Wolf’ and the upcoming ‘Savage Son,’ Prime Video has another Jack Carr adaptation in the works for the franchise.

Prime Video is expanding its 'The Terminal List' universe with another prequel. According to Deadline, the streamer is developing a prequel titled 'Cry Havoc,' an adaptation of another one of Jack Carr's books. 'Cry Havoc' was published in 2025 and follows Tom Reece during his time as a Navy SEAL in the Vietnam War. Tom is the father of James Reece, the protagonist of 'The Terminal List.' The flagship series returned for its second season on October 21, 2026. During the sophomore season, the show introduced an older version of Tom, played by David Keeley.

A still of James Reece from 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Prime Video)

This version of Tom was a veteran Navy SEAL. Since the prequel follows a younger Tom, the role will likely be recast. David Digilio, Max Adams, Jared Shaw, and Carr are developing the prequel. Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick will serve as EPs from Fuqua Films. Chris Pratt is also an EP through Indivisible. Adams and Digilio are writing the pilot script, while Digilio will serve as the showrunner. He previously held the same position on 'The Terminal List.' A logline has already been released for 'Cry Havoc,' and it reads, “‘Cry Havoc’ takes place in 1968 Vietnam and follows Jack Carr’s youngest protagonist, Tom Reece, a brash Navy SEAL assigned to the top-secret MACV-SOG unit which ran harrowing cross-border operations in Laos. When Tom’s Recon Team comes across plans for the upcoming Tet Offensive, it unleashes a chain of events that pulls the young warrior out of the jungles and into the shadows of Cold War espionage.”

A still of James Reece from 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Prime Video)

This isn't the first prequel project in the universe. In 2025, Prime Video aired another prequel titled 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.' In this prequel, Taylor Kitsch starred as CIA operative and former SEAL Ben Edwards. According to Variety, Prime Video has also ordered a series titled 'Savage Son,' which will be part of the universe. 'Savage Son' is based on Jack Carr’s third novel in the 'The Terminal List' book series. It is unclear whether the show will serve as the next season of the flagship series or a new spin-off. Chris Pratt will reprise his role as former Navy SEAL James Reece in 'Savage Son.' All episodes of 'The Terminal List' are currently streaming on Prime Video.