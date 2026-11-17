'Reasonable Doubt' Season 5 gets exciting update as Hulu drama hits new viewership high

The early order makes the Emayatzy Corinealdi-starrer the second-longest-running original drama on Hulu

Hulu and Onyx Collective have renewed ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for a fifth season, Deadline reports. The announcement came just over a week before the Season 4 finale. According to the outlet, the current season has become the most-watched in the legal drama’s history. The previous episode reportedly recorded 40% higher global average views on its first day than the Season 4 premiere on October 6. Furthermore, it generated significant social media engagement upon airing. Since going live on Hulu/Disney+ in 2022, the title has raked in over 150M watch hours globally.

A still from ‘Reasonable Doubt’ (Image Source: Instagram | @reasonabledoubthulu)

With this renewal, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ becomes Hulu’s second-longest-running Original Drama in terms of consecutive years, trailing only ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which ran for six seasons. It is also Onyx Collective’s longest-running live-action drama to date, with the studio producing it since its first title debuted in September 2022. Series creator Raamla Mohamed Hunter and EP Kerry Washington have headed the project ever since, with Washington producing via her company Simpson Street. The show has maintained strong viewer interest with each annual season release: Season 2 premiered in August 2024, Season 3 in September 2025, and Season 4 in October 2026.

Hulu has yet to announce when ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 5 may air or when production will begin. Details about which cast members will return are also currently unavailable. However, it is worth noting that Season 3 was picked up in November 2024, just a month after Season 2 concluded, and Season 4 was announced in November 2025, a few weeks before the end of Season 3 on November 13.

A still from ‘Reasonable Doubt’ (Image Source: Instagram | @reasonabledoubthulu)

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as defence attorney Jax Stewart, whose performance in Season 1 earned the series a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Morris Chestnut (‘The Best Man’) joined the cast in Season 2, followed by Joseph Sikora in Season 3. Season 4 introduced Meagan Good and Durrell “Tank” Babbs as DA Regina Harris and musician Eric Cropper, respectively. Season regulars also include McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. In Season 4, Jax's family and newly established law firm are rocked by a vicious attack on her, while her most loyal client becomes embroiled in a media scandal that threatens the firm's existence. The fallout continues in ‘I Did It My Way,’ which premieres on November 17. It is the penultimate episode of the season, with the Season 4 finale streaming on Tuesday, November 24, on Hulu.