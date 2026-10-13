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Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ gets promising Season 1 update as NBC orders 5 more scripts

This comes after the procedural drew 12M cross-platform viewers for its premiere and is outperforming ‘Brilliant Minds’ in the same time slot
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) from 'Line of Fire' — (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)
A still of Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) from 'Line of Fire' — (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

NBC wants more of 'Line of Fire.' The network has ordered five additional scripts for the procedural, according to Deadline. Just because the network ordered the scripts doesn't mean it will order more episodes. If the network turns the scripts into episodes, the procedural's freshman season will contain 18 installments. Strong viewership from the first few episodes may have led to the order. The premiere episode reportedly drew 12 million cross-platform viewers (including on-air repeats). The show is also performing better in its time slot compared to its predecessor. 'Line of Fire' has a same-day audience of 2.98 million, considerably larger than 'Brilliant Minds.' The margin grows to 47% after three days of cross-platform viewing.

A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis) from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Spencer Pazer)

NBC and Peacock Scripted Content President Lisa Katz made the announcement. "We're so excited that the audience seems to be responding as we did, we think it's such a special show," she said. "What I love most about it is you have a show that has so many different access points: you have the cases, then you have the family drama and the mystery. It's a very ambitious idea, and I think that [creator] Josh Safran's done a wonderful job of balancing it in a way. I think we got so lucky with this incredible cast led by Peter and Hope and sophisticated storytelling that I feel like reminds me of some shows we did in NBC in the past."

A still of Mike from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

The procedural by Joshua Safran focuses on a family whose members are working in various branches of federal law enforcement. The first episode introduces a murder that involves the Hollingsworth family in a deadly conspiracy. Jack Hollingsworth (Charlie Barnett), the family's long-lost stepson, is the main perpetrator with mysterious motives. Other storylines include an affair between the President's daughter and Mike "Micah" Hollingsworth Jr., a Special Agent in the U.S. Secret Service. Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett star in main roles. Safran also executive produces the series alongside Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. 

A still of Mike and Clare from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Mike and Clare from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

Safran shared with TV Line how he and his team collaborate with agents to make their show as authentic as possible. "We actually tend to write it and then share it with them, like during the outlining phase when we talk to them, but we don't talk to them when we come up with the plots because honestly, the plots are pretty realistic," he said. "They're not ripped from the headlines. We're not doing SVU, but we do a lot of research. Every writer was assigned a different arena. Like, three writers took Secret Service, three writers took DOJ, and then from that they did their own research. However, [the consultants] will often look at an outline, and especially a script, and be like, 'We wouldn't say that' or 'We wouldn't go there.' It's not usually plot-related." 'Line of Fire' continues to air every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

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