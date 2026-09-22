‘Line of Fire’ Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who is Jack? Surprising twist teases a dark family secret

‘Line of Fire’, starring ‘9-1-1’ alum Peter Krause in a lead role, will return next Monday only on NBC

After finding success with 'One Chicago' and 'Law & Order,' NBC has launched 'Line of Fire,' starring '9-1-1' alum Peter Krause. With its recent premiere, fans are asking for more. The pilot introduces the Hollingsworth family, all of whose members work in the Secret Service. It quickly establishes that the series' central couple, Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) and Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis), are currently separated. Their three children are: FBI agent Clare (Kat Cunning), Secret Service agent Micah (Tommy O'Brien), and new DOJ employee Russ (Taylor Bloom). Mike approaches Russ for information on an old attempted-assassination case, which could put his job in jeopardy. Micah is shown romantically involved with Sydney, aka "Sparrow" (Savannah Lee Smith), the president's daughter. Jane and Clare collaborate on a case, during which the latter asks a favor. Jane agrees on the condition that Clare bring her boyfriend to a family dinner.

A still of Clare and Jane from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC)

Clare agrees and later brings her boyfriend Logan (Pico Alexander) to dinner. The dinner goes poorly, with phones ringing, buried secrets, and more. During the confusing proceedings, Logan finds out about Jack, Mike's son from his first wife and Clare's stepbrother. He died a long time ago, and remains somewhat of a touchy topic. Logan is also clearly unsettled by the revelation. He later returns to the house and finds a photo of Jack. The history teacher is shocked to realize that Clare's stepbrother is actually his neighbor, Joel (Charlie Barnett). Jack then appears behind Logan and kills him, but before doing so he says, "So I'm not who I said I was, but neither are you." This suggests that Logan might have been carrying his own share of secrets.

A still of Logan and Clare from 'Line of Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Scott Gries)

The family comes back to the horrid scene. Mike and Jane hide an origami that they uncover at the scene. The origami is similar to the one authorities located at the scene of the DEA agent's murder. The duo immediately suspect Jack and state that if he is behind all this, they need to get to him first. This suggests they know Jack is not dead. The show has a case-of-the-week format. This week's case followed the deaths of a US Marshal, Livy, and the outlaw Carlos he was following. Jane brings in Clare, who quickly dismisses the conclusion drawn by authorities that both murdered each other. Investigation reveals that Livy had terminal cancer and was taking Carlos' help to seek a treatment unavailable in the US. Someone used Carlos and Livy's connection to commit murder. The episode did not reveal the culprit, but based on the origami, it could be Jack. 'Line of Fire' will return next Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.