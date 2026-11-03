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‘Line of Fire’ misses its usual slot as NBC airs ‘The Voice’ special but here's when new episode airs

'Line of Fire' was missing from its usual Monday slot on November 2 for this reason
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

‘Line of Fire’ has drawn viewers in with its web of mysteries surrounding the Hollingsworth family. After the previous episode ended with a major revelation about a decades-old assassination, viewers were looking forward to Episode 7, ‘Guest List,’ to see how Mike would respond. However, the episode never aired as scheduled, leaving fans wondering about the sudden change. NBC instead made room for a special episode of ‘The Voice.’

A still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Spencer Pazer)

'The Voice' aired a new two-hour episode from 9 p.m. ET on NBC on November 2. The special episode introduced the all-new 'Cut' week, where "the biggest elimination in Voice history" took place. In the episode, each coach narrowed their team from seven to three artists. After the performances, voting lines opened for the remaining contestants. Based on these votes, one hopeful will make the Top 13. From next week, live shows will kick off. These shows will air every Monday for an hour starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: NBC | Cory Osborne)

The two-hour episode meant 'Line of Fire' had to let go of its 10 p.m. slot. According to the promo, 'Line of Fire' will air its next episode on Monday, November 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET. On Rotten Tomatoes, 'Guest List's' synopsis reads, "At the Zenith Ball, Mike tries to prove his theory about the assassination attempt; Clare and Nia work together to stop a terrorist group." Yangzom Brauen has directed the action-packed episode. 'Line of Fire' will have many more episodes, as the network recently upped its original season one order from 13 to 18 episodes.

A still of Jack from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Ralph Bavaro)

For the unversed, the procedural stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, and Taylor Bloom. This season focuses on the Hollingsworth family dealing with a myriad of threats, including one of their own. All episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.


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