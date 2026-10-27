Who is Brandon Hayes? Tyler Posey teases what’s next after ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 6 twists

‘Line of Fire’ Episode 6 delves deeper into Brandon and Russ’s complex dynamic

'Line of Fire' dropped Episode 6, titled 'Cabin Pressure', giving fans more insight into Brandon's character. Brandon Hayes (Tyler Posey) was introduced in the previous episode, when Russ Hollingsworth (Taylor Bloom) needed the NSA's intel to solve a case. Russ and Brandon served together in the Marines and forged a deep friendship. The episode deepens this dynamic as Brandon helps rescue Russ's mom, U.S. Marshal Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis), from a hijacked aircraft. The effort causes Russ and Brandon to infiltrate an Air Marshal's home.

A still of Brandon and Russ from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Matt Infante)

By the episode's end, it is clear that Russ harbors romantic feelings for Brandon. However, their history remains under wraps. Both drifted apart after their service and now have girlfriends. "What I love about Episode 6 so much is that we get to see them act out some of their previous Marine skill sets, which is so cool, and adds such a dynamic to these characters that you're wanting to see as an audience," Posey told NBC Insider about Brandon and Russ' chemistry. "You're itching to see it, and they work really well within with one another. You can see their experience."

A still of Russ and Brandon from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Spencer Pazer)

After Jane is rescued, Russ and Brandon make plans to catch up. Posey shared that he left some hints about what's to come in that sequence. "Josh (the creator) is, rightfully so, secretive about what's to come," Posey said. "But I was told enough, and we got to play with that a little bit. I want to maybe throw [audience] off a little bit, and keep them guessing." Fans may be confused about Brandon's intentions, but Posey assures that he is a "really nice guy." Posey said Brandon wants to help Russ, who he believes is a bit lost. "He maybe sees Russell struggling a little bit to find his footing," Posey shared. "And he's like, 'I'm gonna help this guy out,' earnestly."

A still of Brandon from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Matt Infante)

Posey teased that Brandon and Russ will have more to do in the upcoming episodes. "Having not having seen Russell in a long time, and having that bond that you go through being a Marine, that's something nobody can really understand unless you've been there," the actor said. "Being able to connect with him again, it's really meaningful for the both of them. Russell doesn't really know where he's fitting into his new DOJ job. And in his family, Mike has Micah and Claire has Jane. They're taking sides and partnering up. Russell's left in the middle somewhere. So, having Brandon back in his life, he's feeling a bond and a connection. He's able to relax a little bit about Brandon." Their chemistry will reportedly shine during these sequences.

A still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Spencer Pazer)

Elsewhere in the episode, Jack (Charlie Barnett) threatens Nia (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) to keep his secret, and Clare (Kat Cunning) moves on with Amara (Laith Khalifeh). Mike (Peter Krause) also makes a startling discovery about a past assassination attempt. To find out how Russ and Brandon's story unfolds, tune in to NBC every Monday at 10/9c.