Who is Taylor Ann Green? ‘Below Deck’ is back for Season 13 with ‘Southern Charm’ crossover

A ‘Southern Charm’ star appeared on ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 Episode 1 with her then-boyfriend

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 premiered on Monday, October 12, 2026, with its first set of charter guests in Phuket, Thailand. Reality TV fans were surprised to see some familiar faces among the guests. The first episode featured ‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green, her then-boyfriend Gaston Rojas, and their friends as guests of co-primaries Kenny and Christina Haisfield. She joined ‘Southern Charm’ in Season 7 and was dating Shep Rose at the time. However, during Season 10, which aired in 2025, she announced her departure from the show and has since focused on her athleisure brand, Reset Athletic.

A still from ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 Episode 1 (Image Source: Bravo)

As per Bravo, Taylor confirmed her split from Gaston Rojas in 2026, citing fundamental differences. While on ‘The Viall Files’ podcast on June 2, 2026, Taylor shared, “I feel very at peace and good with my decision of walking away.” Notably, she maintained a supportive friendship with Shep Rose, despite rumors of a possible reconciliation. While on ‘Below Deck,’ referring to Kenny Flowers, the tropical clothing and lifestyle brand founded by the Haisfields, Taylor said, “Y’all have created, like, a family - not just a company, but a family.” Things got interesting when Taylor floated the idea of playing matchmaker between chief stew Fraser Olender and ‘Southern Hospitality’ star TJ Dinch. “That’s why I’m like, 'Are you single?' Cause our friend is single, and it makes sense,” she noted.

​For viewers wondering why Taylor joined the charter, she shares a close personal and professional relationship with the primary charter guests. She has also modeled for their brand in the past. Despite Taylor’s departure from ‘Southern Charm’ in Season 10, fans will get a glimpse of her in the show’s upcoming Season 12, which is set to premiere on November 12, 2026.