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‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 love child drama takes wild turn as Shep Rose warns fans to 'buckle up'

The trailer featured the new cast member, Allie Newman, revealing a picture of the child
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 trailer featuring Allie Newman showing the picture of the 'secret love child' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)
A still from the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 trailer featuring Allie Newman showing the picture of the 'secret love child' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

With the recently premiered ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12, viewers are eager to learn more about the “secret love child” teased in the trailer. During a cast trip to Maui, the group discussed the possibility that one of the cast members had a child they had kept secret, sparking speculation among viewers. The trailer featured Venita Aspen, Craig Conover, Salley Carson, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, Whitner Slagsvol, and newly added cast member Allie Newman.

A still from ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

During the trip, Whitney Sudler–Smith initiated a conversation that took an explosive turn. He mentioned, “There’s an elephant in the room which we kind of need to address.” He revealed, “The assumption is that one of you has a love child.” The revelation left the other cast members stunned, and Austen covered his face in the trailer and exclaimed, “Oh, my God.” Madison was still in denial, so she demanded proof, saying, “Is there a picture or not?”

A still from ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

In response, newcomer Allie showed the group a picture of the baby, saying, “I’ll show you the baby.” Madison was surprised by the image and remarked, “Wow, that’s a beautiful baby.” The trailer ended with Madison checking that she had taken her birth control before joking, “I ain’t trying to have no mystery baby.”

A still from ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Interestingly, in an exclusive interview with Parade, ‘Southern Charm’ star Shep shared his thoughts on the “secret love child” storyline. He noted, “It definitely tossed everything on its head,” and added that fans should "buckle up." He also recalled the show’s debut season, when Thomas Ravenel arrived at his apartment and asked whether he thought he might be Kathryn Dennis’ child’s father. Shep recalled, “The first one was, if you remember correctly, Thomas came to my apartment and said, ‘Do you think you’re the father?’”

Shep did not disclose which of his co-stars was linked to the “secret love child” allegation, but teased that the mystery would unfold during Season 12. He teased, “It’s gonna be a slow burn, but it’s gonna be fireworks at the end.” ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 is available to stream on Bravo.

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