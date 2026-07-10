Ariana Grande’s ‘American Horror Story’ debut gets disappointing update ahead of Season 13

Ariana Grande’s planned appearance in the FX horror anthology has received a disappointing update ahead of its September return.

Ariana Grande will no longer make her expected debut in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13. Deadline reported that the singer and actor left the FX horror anthology because changes to the production schedule overlapped with her ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour.’ Grande did not film any scenes for the season before her departure. The casting change comes ahead of the show’s September 24 premiere, only months after her name was included in the Season 13 ensemble. Grande had previously indicated that her part would be limited, though she did not reveal a character name or storyline. During a November 2025 interview with Variety at the Governors Awards, she said, “I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it.” She also said she had received an “exciting text” from series co-creator Ryan Murphy and would be grateful to join a cast that included several returning franchise actors. The interview showed that Grande knew only limited details about the role before later production changes prevented her from filming it.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

FX and 20th Television declined to comment on the report. No details have been released about the role Grande was expected to play or whether the part will be reassigned. The tour schedule had already undergone changes before the casting update emerged. In late June, Grande moved her July 12 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to July 14. Her July 22 and July 24 concerts in Boston were also shifted to July 23 and July 26. The tour continues with dates in New York, Canada, Chicago, and London, leaving the production and concert schedules running alongside each other.

Grande’s absence also became noticeable when members of the Season 13 cast were seen filming exterior scenes. Deadline reported that fans noticed she was not among the actors on set before the reason for her departure became public. The same filming activity revealed two names not included in the earlier announcement: Frances Conroy and Alex Consani. Fans also photographed Conroy and Consani filming in Manhattan alongside Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. The season still includes a large group of actors from earlier chapters of the anthology. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman remain part of the announced cast. Grande's planned appearance would have marked her franchise debut. Paul Anthony Kelly, Berto Colón, and Joey Pollari are also set to make their franchise debuts in Season 13.

Several other returning actors are expected to return to characters they played in previous seasons. Deadline identified John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, and Matt Fraser among those set to return in familiar roles, although the publication did not specify how those characters connect to the new story. Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, and others serve as executive producers, with 20th Television producing the series. The season’s San Diego Comic-Con promotion is also moving forward before the September launch. ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere on September 24 on FX and Hulu. Grande's exit removes one of the season's previously announced cast members. Neither Deadline nor Variety reported that Grande filmed material that could still appear in an episode. Her planned franchise debut has therefore been dropped.