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‘Landman’ Season 3 gets major update amid filming delays: ‘Taylor Sheridan is…’

Paramount+ Head of Originals, Jane Wiseman, and James Jordan reflected on writing and filming updates for the upcoming season.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
'Landman' Season 3 renewal announcement poster featuring Billy Bob Thornton (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanplus)
'Landman' Season 3 renewal announcement poster featuring Billy Bob Thornton (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanplus)

For fans who have been eagerly waiting for ‘Landman’ Season 3, Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman shared the latest update, including additional shows. In her recent interview with Deadline, she noted, “Between ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘Landman,’ which (Creator) Taylor Sheridan is writing right now, ‘Frisco King’, ‘Dutton Ranch’, ‘The Madison’, we have a lot of business, and we’re going to be in business for time to come.” Further, she added, “We are definitely developing a lot; we’ve announced seven scripted drama greenlights in the last 10 months, so it does feel like there’s volume. And then we have a lot on the runway that we haven’t announced yet.”

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in 'Landman' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in 'Landman' season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Wiseman also talked about staying on strategy and how they wanted to move forward: “So, to me, what we don’t want to do is scale so big so fast. We want to be very deliberate in our choices. We want to stay on strategy. We want to curate what we have, but we also want to take care of the Sheridan audience, the Taylorverse.” After acting, Taylor Sheridan shifted towards writing, and that has worked wonders. One of his renowned projects, ‘Yellowstone’, aired from 2018 to 2024 and gained popularity. His original shows include ‘Landman’, ‘Lioness’, ‘Tulsa King’, and more.

Zoe Saldana and Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Lioness' Season 2 (YouTube/@valyriansteel)
Zoe Saldana and Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Lioness' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | @valyriansteel)

‘Landman’, filmed in Texas, premiered in November 2024. Production for the second season started in April 2025, wrapped up around August, and aired by November 2025. For the upcoming ‘Landman’ Season 3, while the viewers are quite excited, there are a few changes in the schedule. Originally, the filming was scheduled for May 2026. But it has been pushed back three months.

Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellerandolph)
Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Instagram | @michellerandolph)

Later, in his exclusive July 2026 interview with US Weekly, one of the actors, James Jordan, revealed they would start filming in September 2026. The actor mentioned, “It’s going to be fantastic. Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like season 1 and season 2 have been.” He added, “Billy Bob (Thornton) and everybody, we’re all ready to get back to work. I believe we’re bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore. So it’s going to be a great ride.” Sharing about the filming schedule, he noted, “We start that sometime in September, and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year. Then we should have it out… I don’t know when. It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that.”

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