Why is ‘Sweet Magnolias’ leaving Serenity? Netflix show’s Season 5 location change explained

Fan-favorite Netflix show is set to premiere its upcoming season next week on June 11.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5 premiere is right around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness how the storyline will unfold for the leading characters. The Netflix show features long-time best friends Maddie (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), and Helen (played by Heather Headley) exploring their lives. For the better part of the show, it revolved around their close-knit community set in Serenity, North Carolina. However, in the upcoming season, fans will see the lead characters explore the iconic city of New York. As the trailer revealed, Maddie will take on her new publishing job, while Dana Sue will get busy teaching culinary classes. Their best friend Helen, on the other hand, will be preparing for her wedding with Erik (played by Dion Johnstone)

A still from ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5 trailer featuring Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen played by Brooke Elliott, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Heather Headley (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Throughout the previous seasons, fans have been quite invested in the small community the Netflix show has represented. Labeled a “small town series,” ‘Sweet Magnolias’ has been one of the most exciting and relatable shows that resonate deeply with viewers. It would be exciting to see how the change in setting to Manhattan, New York, will unfold alongside the storyline. There have been many shifts throughout the series, including marriages, divorces, career shifts, infidelity, storms, and more. However, one thing that’s been the same - the three best friends, no matter where they are, pour their hearts out! Netflix describes the setting change as “It should be no surprise that the three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, won’t let a little interstate job relocation to New York City get in the way of margarita night when they return for Season 5.”

A still from ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5 trailer featuring Maddie, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, exploring New York City (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For the upcoming ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue will be exploring their personal and professional lives a little farther from their hometown. The trailer opens with the three best friends exploring New York City, wedding shopping for Helen. While Dana Sue noted that she didn’t have a dress yet, Maddie, in her unique way, noted, “She’s got the man. Everything else is the details.” Addressing her move to NYC, Maddie shared, “Your love and support helps me balance the hurt of being away from all the people that I love. The trailer also shows some scenes from their beloved hometown, Serenity. So, the fans who have been waiting to watch more of what’s been happening there will also get their wishes fulfilled. All their families are there in Serenity along with their neighbors, high school, Dana Sue’s kitchen, and more.

A still from ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5 trailer featuring the fictional town of Serenity, North Carolina (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

‘Sweet Magnolias’ showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson noted that they were thrilled to “let the Magnolias take Manhattan.” She added, “Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context.” Sharing more about the lead characters taking changes, she mentioned, “While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

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